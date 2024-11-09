Kuwait: Porsche Centre Kuwait, Behbehani Motors Company, proudly unveiled the highly anticipated new all-electric Macan at an exclusive event held at the state-of-the-artPorsche Centre Kuwait in the area of Industrial Shuwaikh. The Macan, already renowned for redefining SUVs upon its inception, now enters a bold new chapter with the introduction of its all-electric version.

A New Era for the Porsche Macan

The local unveiling of the new all-electric Macan took place in grand style, with three stunning models—Macan 4 in Provence, Oak Green Metallic Neo, and a Macan Turbo in Ice Grey Metallic—on display. These vehicles represent the perfect blend of Porsche's timeless design, sports car-like performance, and day-to-day usability, cementing the Macan’s reputation as a leading compact luxury crossover SUV. During the launch, guests also enjoyed a display of the new all-electric Taycan, an electrifying sports vehicle that overstimulates your senses and makes you ’overfeel’.

A Night of Luxury and Entertainment

The exclusive launch event at Porsche Centre Kuwait brought together VIPs, Porsche enthusiasts, media representatives, and esteemed customers. The venue showcased cutting-edge lighting technology and state-of-the-art displays, creating a luxurious ambiance that reflected Porsche’s signature sophistication. Guests enjoyed live entertainment, including a DJ and an impressive light show that added an artistic flair to the evening. Exclusive giveaways, featuring premium diffusers from a local brand and engraved gifts, enhanced the overall experience.

Commentary from Porsche Centre Kuwait

Speaking at the event, Hany Marie, General Manager of Porsche Centre Kuwait, expressed his excitement for the launch of the all-electric Macan:

"Tonight, we present the new all-electric Macan, a vehicle that epitomizes innovation and luxury. The redesigned model brings precision, sharpness, and a bold edge, perfectly blending Porsche’s traditional values with a forward-looking design."

Marie highlighted the new Macan's enhanced powertrain, chassis, and luxurious features that elevate both on-road and off-road performance while ensuring maximum comfort for everyday driving.

Unmatched Performance & Cutting-Edge Technology

The new Macan features powertrains delivering up to 470 kW (639 PS), offering top-tier performance on any terrain. With fast charging capabilities of up to 270 kW, the Macan showcases Porsche’s commitment to electric mobility. Both the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo provide all-wheel drive, Porsche Traction Management (ePTM), and top-class E-Performance.

The Macan 4 generates up to 408 PS and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds, with a top speed of 220 km/h.

The Macan Turbo boasts 639 PS, rocketing from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 260 km/h.

The DC charging capability of the Macan is up to 270 kW. Under ideal conditions, the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in approximately 21 minutes at a compatible fast-charging station, making the Macan an excellent companion for both everyday use and long journeys.

The new all-electric Macan can charge rapidly over a very wide state-of-charge range (SoC range) – with the battery temperature and weather conditions having relatively little impact on the charging time.. The battery is preconditioned for an optimal charging experience.

A Vision of the Future

The new all-electric Macan represents Porsche’s continued evolution towards sustainability, offering a range of advanced driving technologies, comprehensive assistance systems, and complete digital connectivity. This model is designed for drivers who value exceptional design and personalized customization, with exclusive options available through Porsche’s bespoke Exclusive Manufaktur program. With over 800,000 Macans delivered worldwide since 2014, the new all-electric Macan marks the next milestone in Porsche's journey toward a more sustainable future.

Experience the new all-electric Macan

Potential buyers and Porsche enthusiasts are invited to immerse themselves in the exceptional engineering of the new all-electric Macan at Porsche Centre Kuwait. Experience firsthand the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and innovation that defines the Macan. Join us to explore this groundbreaking vehicle and feel the excitement of driving a Porsche like never before.