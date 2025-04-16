Al-Wazzan: The newly opened branch delivers cutting-edge banking services and products designed to cater to the diverse financial needs of students

NBK redefines the traditional branch experience to align with international standards

Reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional banking services wherever its customers are, and in line with its strategy to maintain close proximity to them, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has inaugurated its new branch at Abdullah Al-Salem University, further strengthening its position as the bank with the most extensive branch network in Kuwait.

The opening ceremony of the new branch was attended by Mr. Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of NBK-Kuwait, Prof. Moudi A. Al-Humoud, the Founding Administrative Board, Chair of Abdullah Al-Salem University in Kuwait, and Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, CEO, Consumer & Digital Banking Group at NBK, along with a number of officials from both the bank and the university.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al-Wazzan, Head of Sales Force, Consumer and Digital Banking Group at NBK, emphasized that, as part of its social responsibility towards educational institutions, the youth community, and Kuwaiti civil society, NBK offers innovative banking services and products tailored to meet students' financial needs. He highlighted that the branch is equipped with state-of-the-art banking technologies and devices, ensuring that university students enjoy a seamless and comprehensive banking experience.

He highlighted that the opening of the Abdullah Al-Salem University branch aligns with the bank’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the banking experience for customers across all segments of society. This initiative is part of NBK’s broader strategy to strengthen its leadership in the banking sector by expanding its branch network, introducing innovative banking solutions, and launching services that enable customers to complete their transactions seamlessly and efficiently, ensuring their convenience.

He also underlined that NBK has redefined the concept of traditional branches through its new locations, including the Abdullah Al-Salem University branch, aligning them with international standards. These transformations encompass a distinctive branch design and advanced banking solutions that enhance customers’ experience. Moreover, he noted that these changes reflect the bank’s commitment to meeting customer expectations by leveraging multiple digital channels and cutting-edge analytics powered by AI to better understand and address their needs.

Furthermore, he pointed out that NBK’s extensive network of branches, ATMs, and Interactive Teller Machines (ITM) across Kuwait is seamlessly integrated with its advanced digital channels, ensuring customers enjoy a superior and comprehensive banking experience. This approach aligns with the bank’s strategy to remain the closest to its customers, offering them unparalleled convenience and accessibility.

With the inauguration of its new branch, NBK has expanded its extensive local network to 71 branches, further strengthening its position as the bank with the largest branch presence in Kuwait. Additionally, NBK continues to operate the country's most extensive network of ATMs.

NBK recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Abdullah Al-Salem University, aimed at fostering the exchange of expertise across various fields. The agreement also includes supporting and sponsoring a wide range of activities and events organized by the university throughout the year. This partnership reflects NBK's commitment to strengthening collaborations with key institutions to support the development of ambitious national talent, as well as its ongoing efforts to empower youth and help them enhance their skills.