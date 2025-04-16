Muscat: As part of the state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Sultanate of Oman signed a historic Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to establish the world’s first commercial-scale liquid hydrogen corridor linking Oman to the Netherlands and Germany. The agreement marks a critical point in the global energy transition journey and brings Oman one step closer to becoming the leading hub for green hydrogen production and export.

The corridor will enable the export of RFNBO-compliant liquid hydrogen from Oman’s Port of Duqm to the Port of Amsterdam and key logistics hubs in Germany, including the Port of Duisburg, and onward to other European countries.

At the heart of this corridor is the world’s largest hydrogen liquefaction, storage, and export terminal to be established in the Port of Duqm. Hydrom, as the orchestrator of Oman’s green hydrogen sector, will ensure upstream production is aligned with national plans and that the project integrates seamlessly into Oman’s broader hydrogen infrastructure and policy framework. OQ, Oman’s energy transition enabler, leading the liquefaction infrastructure, will develop the hydrogen plant along with related storage and export facilities, contributing directly to the corridor’s supply capabilities and Oman’s national hydrogen targets. The centralised facility will draw from Duqm’s growing renewable hydrogen developments, leveraging the port’s strategic location as a global maritime hub and Special Economic Zone.

The centralised liquefaction plant will be supported by revolutionary maritime transportation vessels developed by ECOLOG to ship liquid hydrogen with zero boil-off, ensuring greater efficiency and reduced losses. On the European side, the corridor will be anchored by re-gasification import terminals in the Port of Amsterdam from which the hydrogen will distributed to industrial offtakers in the Netherlands and Germany via gas pipeline networks, rail connections, and barge distribution through the Dutch canal network.

“Today’s landmark signing demonstrates how Oman is turning its hydrogen ambitions into concrete projects aligned with global demand and national priorities,” said H.E. Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of Hydrom. “While this corridor will enable the large-scale export of Omani hydrogen to Europe, its true value lies in how it supports our broader vision of an integrated sector that advances our national objectives. From industrial diversification and infrastructure development to job creation and capacity building, we are committed to building a future-ready sector that will position Oman at the center of green hydrogen global supply chain and deliver tangible economic value for the country.”

“This agreement represents a landmark moment in our commitment to clean energy,” stated Ms. Sophie Hermans, the Dutch Minister for Climate and Green Growth. “By linking Omani green hydrogen with Europe’s energy needs, we are advancing our shared climate goals and establishing a sustainable energy future.”

Oman’s green hydrogen sector, led by Hydrom, is fast becoming one of the world’s most structured and investment-ready ecosystems. To date, large-scale green hydrogen projects have been awarded to consortiums from 22 global companies all of which have commenced development activities within their blocks in Duqm and Dhofar. Hydrom is also preparing to launch its third land auction round later this month, focused on mid-scale projects and aimed at aligning upstream production with downstream industries, further reinforcing Oman’s strategy to become a competitive and integrated global hydrogen hub.

The agreement was signed by eleven public and private sector entities from Oman, The Netherlands, and Germany represented by Hydrom and OQ alongside the Port of Amsterdam, Port of Duisport, ECOLOG, EnBW, Tata Steel, Advanced Methanol Amsterdam (AMA), Hynetwork Services (HNS), and the Port of Duqm Company (PODC).

The signing follows three feasibility studies jointly commissioned by Hydrom and partners in 2024 and delivers on the ambitions outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding on green energy co-operation signed between Oman and the Netherlands at COP27.

About Hydrom

Hydrom serves as the national orchestrator of Oman’s Green Hydrogen Strategy execution and Green Hydrogen economy development. Its mandate includes setting the strategy and advising the government on policies and legal framework for the hydrogen sector in addition to delineating government-owned lands earmarked for hydrogen. Hydrom is also responsible for the structuring of large-scale green hydrogen projects, managing the allocation process to developers, and facilitating the development of shared infrastructure and connected ecosystem industries and hubs. Through its role, Hydrom is advancing In-country Value by generating employment, expanding educational resources and developing localized supply chains and industry-adjacent opportunities across the value chain.

Media Contact

For media enquiries and interview requests, please contact:

IDENTITY

E: latest@ouridentity.com

M: +968 77404070

About OQ

OQ is a global investment energy group rooted in Oman. OQ has operations across 17 countries that covers the entire value chain from exploration and production of oil and gas, refineries and petrochemicals to marketing and distribution of end-user products reaching more than 80 countries worldwide. Committed to sustainability, OQ Alternative Energy focuses on investments in renewables and green hydrogen in Oman.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Suad Abdullah Al Ishaqi

Head of Communication & Branding

Email: suad.alishaqi@oq.com

Website: www.oq.com