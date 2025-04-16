Muscat: Demonstrating its continued commitment to transparency, sound corporate governance, and proactive stakeholder engagement, Sohar International held an investor session on April 14, 2025, to present its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024. Conducted virtually via Zoom and facilitated by the Muscat Stock Exchange, the session convened shareholders, analysts, and members of the financial community for an in-depth review of the bank’s financial performance, strategic direction, and market outlook.

The session was led by Mr. Abdulwahid Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, alongside members of the executive management team who participated as panelists. It featured a detailed presentation of the bank’s audited results, followed by an interactive Q&A session that fostered open dialogue and comprehensive discussions on key performance indicators and strategic initiatives.

Commenting on the significance of the event, Mr. Abdulwahid Al Murshidi stated: “Investor sessions such as this provide a vital platform to articulate the bank’s long-term vision and strategic philosophy. In today’s dynamic economic landscape, stakeholders require more than just data—they seek clarity on the principles shaping our decision-making and the goals we pursue. At Sohar International, we view financial performance as one component of a broader narrative—one that emphasizes agility, prudent risk management, and future readiness. These engagements allow us to move beyond numbers and into meaningful conversations around value creation, resilience, and our alignment with global banking standards. As we navigate evolving challenges and seize emerging opportunities, our focus remains on being agile, accountable, and aligned with Oman’s ambitions for a robust financial sector.”

The presentation covered the bank’s performance across several dimensions, including sustained growth in core operating income, enhanced asset quality, capital adequacy, and the effectiveness of risk management initiatives. Attendees gained valuable insights into the bank’s strategic progress and how it continues to fortify its market position through a high-performance talent culture, digital transformation, and a customer-centric operating model.

As of 31 December 2024, Sohar International reported a 10% year-on-year increase in total assets, reaching RO 7,361 million. This growth was driven by a 9% rise in loans and Islamic financings, and a significant 24% increase in investment securities, reflecting the bank’s strategic intent to expand and diversify its asset base. Customer deposits grew by 13% to RO 5,777 million, reinforcing the bank’s strong funding and liquidity profile. Net profit surged by 42% to a record RO 100.2 million, while operating income rose by 50% to RO 244.9 million, supported by strong growth in net interest income, other operating income, and the full-year impact of the merger.

To ensure broad accessibility and participation, the session was made available through a streamlined registration process, including a QR code and direct link. This approach underlines Sohar International’s commitment to fostering inclusive, transparent dialogue with its stakeholders. By enabling real-time engagement, the bank further reinforced its leadership in responsible financial communication and investor relations.

With a strong performance in 2024 and continued investments in innovation, Sohar International remains firmly positioned to execute its strategic roadmap for long-term, sustainable growth. The bank continues to create enduring value for its shareholders while contributing to Oman’s economic development and adapting to the evolving needs of its diverse stakeholders.

