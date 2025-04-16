Ajman, UAE– Gulf Medical University (GMU), Ajman, celebrated the outstanding success of the inaugural Thumbay International Research Grant (TIRG)at a grand award ceremony held on April 15, 2025, coinciding with GMU’s Annual Research Day. The groundbreaking initiative, supported by Thumbay Group UAE, attracted global attention for its mission to drive impactful healthcare research through international collaboration and innovation.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, was the Chief Guest and was reprasented by H.E Dr. Sheikh Majeed Bin saeed Al Nauimi, Chairman Rulers Court who personally awarded the research grants to the winners.

With an initial funding pool of AED 3 million, the grant was designed to support pioneering projects in key areas such as Precision Medicine, Drug Discovery and Cancer Immunology, Population Health related to Diabetes, Healthy Aging and Regenerative Medicine, AI, Informatics and Digital Transformation in Healthcare Management and Health Economics, and Innovation in Health Professions Education.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder of Gulf Medical University and President of Thumbay Group, reiterated the vision behind this initiative: “We launched this grant to transform Gulf Medical University into a hub for Research.” And he also announced that the total research grant will reach up to AED 10 million after three years, reinforcing the long-term commitment of fostering research excellence.

Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Acting Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, commented: “The grant has made an inspiring start, and the diversity and quality of submissions reflect GMU’s growing global reputation. We are proud to support research that has the potential to transform healthcare and elevate lives.”

The TIRG initiative continues to underscore GMU’s dedication to building international research partnerships and promoting a culture of innovation. It offers researchers across the globe a chance to collaborate with GMU’s academic community, cementing the university’s role as a regional leader in medical education and research.!

Prof. Saleem Chouib, Vice Chancellor – Research, Gulf Medical University, added that “The quality and originality of the selected research projects are truly exceptional, showcasing the innovative spirit of global academia. The Thumbay International Research Grant is a powerful catalyst for groundbreaking research and international collaboration.”