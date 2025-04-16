Al Mani: "We now have robust capabilities to offer international shipping services spanning the globe, significantly enhancing our competitive advantage and further solidifying our established leadership in comprehensive, integrated logistics services across Saudi Arabia for over 45 years."

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services since 1979, has officially joined JCtrans, one of the most trusted global B2B trade platforms dedicated to serving freight forwarders, connecting 864 cities across 179 countries worldwide.

This strategic move positions Four Winds to directly access new markets and establish valuable global partnerships by connecting with leading freight forwarders and logistics providers across multiple continents. It paves the way for international collaboration and opens significant avenues for business growth, enhancing Four Winds’ competitive advantage and extending its reach to a broader global clientele. By leveraging its operational expertise and industry leadership, Four Winds is poised to play a substantial role in enhancing Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector.

Commenting on this milestone, Nizar Al Mani, CEO of Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, stated: “Joining the JCtrans global platform marks a significant strategic advancement for us, unlocking vast opportunities to deliver truly global shipping solutions. This move strengthens our competitive edge and further solidifies our leadership in comprehensive logistics services in Saudi Arabia, a position we've proudly held for more than 45 years. Additionally, it positions us strategically within dynamic Asian markets such as China, Vietnam, Taiwan, and beyond—where global trade and industry are flourishing.”

Al Mani added: “Our presence on a renowned global platform like JCtrans aligns perfectly with Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasizes adopting international best practices and integrating Saudi businesses into global supply chains. This strategic step positions Four Winds prominently as a global logistics partner, directly supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision of becoming an international logistics hub by enhancing service standards and expanding worldwide connectivity. Additionally, our membership significantly contributes to the broader development of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector, reinforcing our competitive advantages while actively supporting the goals of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NDLP) under Vision 2030. These goals include strengthening the global presence of Saudi companies within international supply chains.”

JCtrans is a B2B trading platform dedicated to serving global freight forwarders, spanning 864 cities across 179 countries. With over 20 years of brand establishment, the platform supports over 11,000 paid member companies and more than 660,000 registered users worldwide. Annually, it facilitates over 2.2 million business opportunities, positioning JCtrans as one of the world’s leading, fastest-growing logistics networks.

Four Winds provides comprehensive supply chain solutions, including warehousing and both domestic and international transportation. The company prioritizes innovation and sustainability to efficiently meet customer needs and empower businesses to adapt to market developments and reach new heights.

