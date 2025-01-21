This represents 4 per cent growth compared to 2023, and follows an 11 per cent increase the year prior. New car deliveries in the region have now grown 53 per cent since 2020.

“The global economy, and indeed our region, is experiencing uncertain times. Despite this our importers and our teams have worked harder than ever for our customers and, as a result, achieved yet another year of growth,” said Dr Manfred Bräunl, Chief Executive Officer, Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE.

A record year for 911

Sales of two-door models were especially strong, showing the passion and enthusiasm for Porsche sportscars in this region. Sales of 911 models grew 49 per cent to 1914 vehicles, a record for the region.

The 718 Cayman and Boxster models saw sales increase by 21 per cent. One in four vehicles delivered across the region in 2024 were two door sportscars.

It was a busy year for Porsche Centres and showrooms across the 16 markets of the region, with new generations of Panamera, Taycan, 911 and Macan all commencing deliveries in 2024.

Icons of Porsche continues to grow

The fourth edition of the Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai attracted over 28,000 fans in November, with the classic cars, arts and culture of the region on display for all to enjoy.

Many new models were unveiled in either world or regional premiere unveiling, with famous faces such as Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Porsche AG Executive Board, and Pascal Wehrlein, the reigning FIA Formula E World Champion, on hand.

About PME

Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE (PME) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG. It spans 16 markets across the Middle East, Africa and India region. Its headquarters are located in the Dubai Silicon Oasis zone in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Porsche delivers 310,718 vehicles globally in 2024

In 2024, Porsche AG comprehensively renewed its product range, with a generation change for four out of the six model lines: the Panamera, Taycan, 911 and Macan. Porsche has grown in four out of five world regions and achieved historic records. The share of electrified sports cars increased from 22 to 27 per cent. Almost half of them were purely electric vehicles.

The sports car manufacturer proved to be robustly positioned in 2024 and delivered 310,718 cars. This corresponds to a slight decline of three per cent compared to the previous year. Another pleasant fact: Porsche customers are increasingly individualizing their vehicles and add on to the standard equipment according to their personal wishes.

Porsche launched its second all-electric model in 2024, the new Macan. "This launch literally electrified us. I am therefore particularly pleased that more than 18,000 examples of the all-electric variant have already been delivered to customers in the past months," says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. "Overall, we proved to be extremely robust in 2024, in a challenging market environment. We have invested a lot in our brand and we are pleased to see that the breakdown of our sales across the individual regions of the world remains very balanced."

Porsche grows in four out of five regions of the world

In Europe (excluding Germany), Porsche delivered 75,899 cars last year. That is eight per cent more than in the previous year. In the home market of Germany, 35,858 customers were able to take delivery of their cars – an increase of 11 per cent. With 86,541 deliveries, North America is once again the largest sales region, recording an increase of one per cent compared to the previous year. In China, 56,887 cars were handed over to customers (-28 per cent). The decline is mainly due to the continuing challenging economic situation in this region. Despite this, Porsche is sticking to its value-based sales approach. The aim is to balance demand and sales. The Overseas and Emerging Markets again developed positively with growth of six per cent. A total of 55,533 cars were handed over to customers in this region.

New all-electric Macan available since the end of September

At the beginning of the year, the new all-electric Macan celebrated its world premiere in Singapore. It has been successively introduced to the markets since the end of September. Already, by the end of 2024, 18,278 all-electric models have been delivered. In most countries outside the EU, Porsche continues to offer the previous Macan as a combustion-engined option in parallel, of which 64,517 examples were delivered. In total, Porsche delivered 82,795 Macan in 2024. This is a decline of five per cent compared to the previous year, which can be explained, among other things, by the discontinuation of the combustion-engined Macan in Europe and the staggered introduction of the all-electric model worldwide.

The iconic 911 sports car continued to enjoy great popularity in 2024 and, with 50,941 examples delivered, recorded an increase of two per cent compared to 2023. The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models recorded 23,670 deliveries. That is 15 per cent more than in the previous year.

In total, 20,836 examples of the Taycan were delivered to customers last year. This corresponds to a decline of 49 per cent. Here, too, there was a model change, and the ramp-up of electric mobility is generally proceeding more slowly than planned. The Cayenne was already fundamentally revised in 2023 and has become the bestseller among Porsche's six model lines in 2024. 102,889 units were handed to customers – an increase of 18 per cent compared to the previous year. The Panamera accounted for 29,587 deliveries. This decline of 13 per cent for this model line can be mainly explained by the lower demand for this model line in the Chinese market.

Looking ahead to 2025, Detlev von Platen says: “With the youngest product range in the company's history, our offering is highly attractive to our customers. At the same time, of course, we do expect that the economic and geopolitical conditions will challenge us more than ever in 2025. Nevertheless, our goal is to further strengthen our brand globally and to exploit market potential. We will do this in line with demand in the individual regions in order to remain true to our principle of value-based sales in the future."