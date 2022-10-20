Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Double Patty, one of the region’s most popular gourmet burger joints, are opening a kiosk at Dubai’s famous Majlis Ghorfat Umm-Al Sheif this November.

The kiosk will be open from November through to March 2023, offering tired and hungry tourists and residents the chance to sit down and enjoy a delicious gourmet burger, grilled chicken, hotdogs, Double Patty's signature fries, side dishes, drinks and a menu full of fabulous flavourful treats.

Truffle Fries and Totally Tasty Treats

Known for its iconic Double Patty (which explains the name!), visitors to Majlis Ghorfat Umm-Al Sheif can tuck into truffle fries and a complete selection of classic American cuisine. Double Patty has quickly earned a reputation for delivering gourmet-standard food that the whole family will love, with a casual, relaxed atmosphere and flawless attention to detail.

Majlis Ghorfat Umm-Al Sheif – one of Dubai’s hidden gems

The Majlis Ghorfat Umm-Al Sheif is a beautiful building and was originally the summerhouse of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. This heritage site is tucked away in the Jumeirah 2 suburb, where it's been preserved for posterity. Built in 1955, it sits on the site of a former date plantation and is still surrounded by date palms that provide plenty of shade from the sun.

A quality burger in a heritage setting

Double Patty has had the rare privilege of being permitted to set up a tastefully designed kiosk that fits in naturally with the surroundings without impacting the aesthetics of this important heritage site. Customers will be able to enjoy a delicious Double Patty meal while soaking up the atmosphere of this unusual and beautifully restored summerhouse. After a meal, they can explore the building, take a tour through its elegant rooms and wander through the beautifully manicured gardens.

Double Patty’s kiosk at Majlis Ghorfat Umm-Al Sheif is open Sunday to Thursday from 5pm to 12am and Friday to Saturday from 5pm to 1am. For customers who cannot make it to the kiosk, there is still plenty of opportunity to sample the very best burgers and American cuisine from Double Patty. Delivery is available via Deliveroo, Talabat or directly from the website throughout Dubai.

To find out more, please visit doublepatty.ae, find them on Instagram @doublepatty.ae, or browse the menu at order.doublepatty.ae.

About Double Patty

Dedicated to spreading happiness through the joy of exceptional burgers and fries, Double Patty’s mouth-watering creations have quickly reached legendary status.

Founded in Dubai by local burger enthusiast Mr Abdulla Al Tayer, the homegrown brand started as a takeaway cook-it-yourself BBQ kit delivered across the UAE.

Created on years of research and time spent sampling as many different burger joints as possible throughout the globe, Mr Abdulla has always loved hosting BBQs and parties and dishing up his unique and irresistible burger recipes for family and friends.

Today, the Double Patty brand is associated with juicy meats, tasty sauces, lighter-than-air bread rolls and creative topping combinations. Indeed, it has proved so popular it was able to open its first bright and vibrant branch in Jumeirah in 2021.

Made using only the finest meats, the most delicious sauces and premium artisan ingredients, each burger, hotdog and basket of fries is crafted with passion and care.

Created to champion the humble burger and prove why its creations can never be dismissed as merely ‘junk’ food’, the Double Patty team invite guests to enjoy their delectable creations on the go, at home or out of their homey and welcoming restaurant.

Whether foodies prefer simple and classic burgers or towering high and overflowing with toppings, Double Patty’s exclusive, select menu has the perfect treat for every occasion.

To find out more, please visit www.doublepatty.ae