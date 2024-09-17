Dubai, UAE – PlusX Electric, a pioneering new entrant in the electric vehicle (EV) charging market, today announced its official launch in the UAE. Committed to addressing the critical challenges of EV adoption, PlusX Electric is set to transform the charging landscape with its innovative solutions tailored to meet the growing demands of the UAE's rapidly expanding EV market.

The global electric vehicle market is projected to grow from USD396.4 billion in 2024 to USD620.3 in 2030 at a GAGR of 7.7%. The UAE market share of EVs is expected to increase significantly, projected to be more than 15% by 2030. Dubai reached 25,929 EVs, while Abu Dhabi witnessed an EV fleet growth of up to 2,441 models by Q4 2023. The UAE government aims to expand its EV charging infrastructure to 10,000 stations by 2030, to reach 50% electric and hybrid vehicles by 2050. This sustainable target is also reflected in Dubai, as the Emirate aims to transition its taxi fleet to 100% eco-friendly vehicles including hybrid, EV and hydrogen-powered models by 2027. PlusX Electric aims to bridge the current gap of public charging infrastructure as well as supplementing future growth by providing an immediate and large-scale, convenient charging service, making EV ownership more practical and appealing for both individual and business customers.

“Our innovative charging solutions not only make EV ownership more convenient but also support the UAE's vision for a greener, more sustainable future,” said Chintan Sareen, Founder & CEO of PlusX Electric. We aim to remove the barriers that prevent more people from embracing electric vehicles. As a homegrown brand, PlusX Electric takes pride in its Dubai-grown research, development, and assembly center, underscoring its commitment to local innovation and economic growth. There is so much opportunity for a service like ours in the market and we are looking forward to growing with and satiating demand.”

At the heart of PlusX Electric's offering is the world’s first-of-its-kind Portable Charging Pod*. Designed for ultimate convenience, these mobile charging units can be delivered directly to customers, allowing them to charge their vehicles wherever they are. With 31 pods currently available, PlusX Electric offers this service on-demand and will launch its subscription service soon, ensuring flexibility and reliability for all EV owners. The company’s goal is to expand its fleet of Portable Charging Pods to over 150 by the end of this year, saving PlusX customers a collective of 168.75 years of time per annum. Phase one of PlusX Electric’s rollout will begin in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), with plans to cover the whole of Dubai by the end of 2024.

In addition to the Portable Charging Pods, PlusX Electric provides a Valet Charging Service. A concierge-style service where customers’ vehicles are picked up, super-charged, and returned, offering a seamless and time-saving experience. As well as professional installation of EV chargers at homes or workplaces, tailored to the specific needs of customers. The PlusX Electric app, will additionally feature a unique carbon offset calculation tool, empowering users to track their environmental impact and contribute to the nation’s vision for a sustainable future.

PlusX Electric is an innovative electric vehicle charging company based in Dubai, UAE. Dedicated to solving the challenges of EV adoption, PlusX Electric offers a range of charging solutions designed to make EV ownership more convenient and sustainable. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer experience, PlusX Electric is paving the way for the future of electric mobility in the UAE.

