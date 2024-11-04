Dubai, UAE – With the rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) as the future of transportation, the challenge of sustainable charging solutions is becoming ever more critical. While ultra-fast charging stations offer rapid charging, they come with significant energy demands that can strain local grids and go against the sustainability goals most owners have as a reason for driving EVs. PlusX Electric is leading the charge in promoting more eco-friendly, non-super-fast chargers highlighting the substantial environmental benefits of slower, more energy-efficient charging stations.

The Problem with Ultra-Fast Charging: A Hidden Environmental Cost

While PlusX offers a VIP service to collect and drop off EV owners cars taking vehicles to super-fast charging stations, the brand calls for EV users to be mindful of the implications and frequency of using super-fast charges as a solution. Ultra-fast EV chargers, such as Level 3 (DC Fast Charging) stations, are designed to minimize wait times, allowing EV owners to charge their vehicles in 15 to 30 minutes. These chargers deliver between 150 and 350 kilowatts (kW) of power—essentially the energy consumption of a small neighbourhood.

To put this into perspective:

- A central air conditioning unit for a large home uses 2 to 5 kW.

- A standard electric water heater consumes around 5 kW.

- A multi-story apartment building with 30 residential units consumes roughly 38 kW at peak times.

Thus, a single ultra-fast charger can demand more power than an entire apartment building. This level of energy use puts enormous strain on local energy grids, causing power surges that require expensive infrastructure upgrades and additional carbon-emitting power generation to meet peak demand.

Non-Super-Fast Charging: A Smarter, Greener Solution

Non-super-fast chargers, including Level 1 and Level 2 stations, provide a more sustainable approach to EV charging by using much less power. These chargers are ideal for everyday use at home, work, or public parking areas where time is not as much of a constraint. There is also the added benefit of having said charging pods delivered to your car.

- Level 1 chargers, which operate at 120 volts, require only 1.44 kW of power. A full charge for an EV with a 50 kWh battery takes about 35 hours. Though slower, these chargers use the same power as an ordinary home appliance, such as a microwave oven or refrigerator and your vehicle can be charged overnight or to 80% capacity which takes less time.

- Level 2 chargers, using a 240-volt power source, offer a maximum output of 19.2 kW, reducing the charging time to approximately 2.5 hours. This is equivalent to running a few air conditioners or electric ovens simultaneously.

Environmental and Economic Benefits of Non-Super-Fast Charging

By promoting Level 2 chargers, PlusX Electric aims to reduce both the peak power demand and the total energy consumption associated with EV charging. The benefits include:

- Reduced Grid Strain: While ultra-fast chargers can cause sudden spikes in electricity demand (200 kW or more), Level 2 chargers spread the load more evenly over several hours, requiring only 19.2 kW per charging session. This reduces the likelihood of power surges and blackouts, lowering the need for costly grid reinforcements.

- Lower Carbon Footprint: Slower charging reduces the amount of energy drawn from non-renewable sources during peak times. If powered during off-peak hours, especially with renewable energy, non-super-fast charging can help cities achieve carbon reduction targets more efficiently.

- Economic Viability: Ultra-fast charging stations consume about 30,000 kWh of electricity per month—three times the energy usage of a typical gas station with a convenience store. In contrast, a well-distributed network of slower chargers can meet EV drivers' needs with just a fraction of that energy consumption, lowering overall infrastructure costs and reducing energy waste.

PlusX Electric encourages EV owners, businesses, and municipalities to make the switch to non-super-fast charging stations as part of their commitment to sustainability. By embracing slower chargers, drivers can reduce their carbon footprint, help stabilize local power grids and contribute to a cleaner environment.

PlusX Electric also calls upon real estate developers, shopping malls, and corporate campuses to install Level 2 chargers as a standard amenity, providing eco-friendly charging options to employees and customers alike. Offering sustainable charging solutions not only enhances environmental credentials but also positions these organizations as leaders in the transition to green energy.

Charging for a better world:

PlusX Electric is celebrating its commitment to supporting the community while encouraging the use of sustainable energy solutions by leading the charge in promoting eco-friendly chargers, highlighting the substantial environmental benefits of slower, more energy-efficient charging options. Till the 15th November, PlusX is providing all EV drivers in Dubai free EV pod charging, delivered anywhere across the city.

“Our mission at PlusX Electric goes beyond providing clean energy solutions—we aim to make a positive impact on the world,” said CEO at PlusX Electric, Chintan Sareen. “By enabling energy-efficient charging for all, we are driving both environmental and social progress.”

About PlusX Electric:

PlusX Electric is an innovative electric vehicle charging company based in Dubai, UAE. Dedicated to solving the challenges of EV adoption, PlusX Electric offers a range of charging solutions designed to make EV ownership more convenient and sustainable. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer experience, PlusX Electric is paving the way for the future of electric mobility in the UAE.

https://plusxelectric.com

