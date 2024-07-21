Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Plaza Premium Group (PPG), the global leader in integrated, 360 airport hospitality experiences, operating the world's largest network of airport lounges, hotels, and dining concepts, proudly announces its groundbreaking partnership with Numero Uno, a premier regional supplier of exceptional caviar and select gourmet foods. The collaboration is set to introduce a new standard of culinary luxury at airport lounges, seamlessly blending world class hospitality with an exquisite selection of the finest caviar.

According to Song Hoi-See, Founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group, the partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing the brand’s high-end offering across its various lounges. “PPG has constantly looked for ways to elevate hospitality experiences for our customers through continuous innovation and transformation. We know that today’s travelers seek out new discoveries that can upgrade their journeys, and offering Numero Uno products in our lounges provides exactly that indulgent, luxurious treat that they crave. This partnership is a step forward in refining our Infinity Room Experience – Ultra Premium Lounge concept, which we will be introducing globally, offering our guests exclusive services and experiences along with personalized concierge in key locations of our international lounge network.” said Song.

Aiming to set new benchmarks for culinary indulgence for global travelers, Plaza Premium Group and Numero Uno have curated an exclusive experience across PPG lounges in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with the aim of carrying this into other local and global lounges in the upcoming months. Premium caviar selections sourced from the most technologically advanced farms in countries such as Italy, France, Azerbaijan, and China are available for purchase at the lounges. Further enriching this touch of luxury, PPG's culinary team joined forces with Numero Uno to craft custom caviar dishes, each designed to deliver a unique and memorable gastronomic experience for discerning lounge guests.

The Abu Dhabi based caviar and gourmet foods supplier, Numero Uno, was launched in collaboration with Elevate Investments, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan. The premium gourmet brand also opened the largest state-of-the-art caviar repacking facility in the GCC located in KIZAD, the industrial hub situated between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The facility is fully HACCP and ISO 22000 certified, enabling Numero Uno to serve the HoReCa community with the highest food safety and quality standards.

Commenting on behalf of Numero Uno, Aziz Khouja, Director of Numero Uno, said, “This collaboration with Plaza Premium Group, a renowned operator of the world’s largest premium airport lounges, aligns with our strategic approach in positioning Numero Uno as a leader in the premium caviar market. Prior to the launch of Numero Uno, we observed a growing demand for high-quality gourmet products among customers in the region that are seeking unique and luxurious dining experiences, a trend that has been confirmed since our launch. Throughout this collaboration, we will uphold our commitment to maintaining the highest quality and industry standards. We look forward to serving global travelers and our customers some of the finest caviar selections and gourmet products that Numero Uno has to offer.”

In a special visit, Song met with the leadership personnel of Elevate Investments, including Omar Jamal Al-Omar, Founder of Elevate Investments. During the visit, which took place in Abu Dhabi, they discussed additional opportunities to develop and expand the collaboration.

Omar Jamal Al-Omar, Founder and Board Member of Elevate Investments and Chairman of OJO Group, said, “We are excited and optimistic about the news of this collaboration with an experienced operator dedicated to providing a luxurious experience to customers. These are the types of partnerships that drive growth within the region. We would like to congratulate both PPG and Numero Uno for this milestone that will undoubtedly set a new standard in the industry.”

This milestone partnership sees Plaza Premium Group becoming the only airport lounge operator in the Middle East to offer this exclusive caviar experience to its avid travelers. With robust expansion plans, Plaza Premium Group aims to extend this luxury offering to ten global locations, ensuring a broader reach and unparalleled dining experiences.

For more information, please visit plazapremiumgroup.com.

About Plaza Premium Group

Plaza Premium Group, headquartered in Hong Kong and established in 1998, is a pioneering global airport hospitality services provider. With a mission to Make Travel Better, the group introduced the world's first independent airport lounge concept.

Today, PPG operates the largest network of international airport lounges worldwide and offers a 360-degree airport experience with 13 brands under its portfolio, spanning over 1600 touchpoints across more than 80 international airports and 30 countries & regions worldwide.

From airport lounge brands - Plaza Premium Lounge & Plaza Premium First, to terminal hotels - Aerotel & Refreshhh by Aerotel, to concierge services - ALLWAYS, a range of airport dining concepts, global reward and membership program - Smart Traveller, and travel experience ECOsystem - oneTECO, the group is at the forefront of transforming airport experience for the better through innovative and human-led solutions. PPG’s commitment extends beyond its own brands, as it also provides lounge management and hospitality solutions to leading airlines, alliances, and corporates worldwide. Partnerships include renowned names such as American Express, Capital One, Cathay Pacific Airways, SkyTeam, Star Alliance, Visa, and many more.

Plaza Premium Group has over 80 accolades demonstrating its exceptional achievements and commitment to service excellence. Notably, the group has received the prestigious "World's Best Independent Airport Lounge" award at the World Airline Awards by Skytrax for eight consecutive years from 2016 to 2024. TTG Asia also recognized the group as the "Best Airport Lounge Operator" in 2018, 2019 and 2023. In 2020, it achieved the "ISO 9001:2015" certification for its Hong Kong Headquarters. Furthermore, the group's Founder and CEO, Mr. Song Hoi-see, was awarded the “Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year” and “Master Entrepreneur of the Year Malaysia” in 2018.

With a team of over 5,000 dedicated talents, PPG serves more than 20 million global passengers annually. Through a continuous pursuit of innovation and excellence, the group is experiencing exponential growth globally.

To learn more: https://www.plazapremiumgroup.com/

Connect with us: FB, IG, @plazapremiumlounge and WeChat @PlazaPremiumGroup

