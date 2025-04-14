Play Qiddiya City, the brand-new Destination Marketing and Management Organisation for Qiddiya City, has announced Almosafer (part of Seera Group) as its foundation partner. The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore brand-new partnerships that will put the ultimate ambassador for play on the global map. The first-of-its-kind partnership will supercharge tourism in the region and make Qiddiya City the go-to destination for domestic and international travellers looking to ‘Play Life’.

With Almosafer’s unmatched travel and digital innovation expertise, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company is set to create seamless access to Qiddiya City’s playful experiences — from theme parks and cultural tours to adrenaline-pumping sports events. Potential future partnerships will elevate Qiddiya’s unique ‘Play Life’ concept, making it easier for visitors to dive into excitement and a life of play. Almosafer will be empowered to bring Qiddiya City’s immersive adventures to life, offering exclusive travel packages and insider access to the most exciting new destination on the map.

Ross McAuley, Director General of Play Qiddiya City said of the new partnership: “We are excited to announce our very first brand partnership with a powerhouse like Almosafer. Their industry expertise is unmatched, and this partnership is a perfect fit for what we’re building at Qiddiya City. Both Almosafer and Qiddiya share a passion for exploration, adventure, and play; and together, we are creating something truly extraordinary. This partnership will reshape the global tourism landscape and deliver unforgettable experiences to visitors from KSA and around the world.”

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, added: “It is a pleasure to partner with Play Qiddiya City as the very first foundation partner. This partnership is a game-changer for the travel industry, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this adventure. At Almosafer, our ethos is about crafting extraordinary experiences, and partnering with Play Qiddiya City takes our expertise to an entirely new level. Together, we will develop unique, unforgettable moments that visitors simply cannot find anywhere else.”

The exciting new relationship will see Almosafer’s talented team collaborate with Qiddiya City’s innovators to create tailor-made experiences for every type of traveller. Qiddiya City will also offer exclusive travel packages for sporting events through Almosafer Sports, Almosafer’s dedicated service solution for the sports sector. As Qiddiya City embarks on its ever-evolving series of launches, announcements and activities in the coming months and years, Almosafer will offer easy access for visitors through its online platforms, featuring unique packages and experiences, including Umrah+ products. Any agreements are subject to approval by both parties’ Boards of Directors before finalisation and the MOU does not result in any financial impact for either party.

Located just 40 minutes from Riyadh, Qiddiya City is Saudi Arabia’s cutting-edge playground, brought to life by the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030. Designed to foster connections, and drive economic growth, Qiddiya City will develop world-class theme parks, global sporting events, and vibrant cultural experiences, ushering in a new era for Saudi tourism.

About Qiddiya:

As one of Saudi Arabia's giga-projects, Qiddiya is key to Vision 2030’s ambitions for a vibrant society, thriving economy, and ambitious nation. Qiddiya seeks to build destinations, programs, and initiatives based on the Power of Play that will enhance the quality of life of visitors and residents. Its first development is Qiddiya City, a city wholly dedicated to play and an epicentre of entertainment, sports, and culture, welcoming Saudi nationals, residents, and tourists alike.

About Qiddiya City:

Qiddiya City is Qiddiya's inaugural project – a new global destination built from scratch on the foundations of play. Located at the heart of the Tuwaiq Mountains just 40 minutes from Riyadh, the vibrant city brings entertainment, sports, and culture together in a way never seen before.

At scale, Qiddiya City will offer residents and visitors a high quality of life with hundreds of attractions and experiences, including a global centre for gaming and esports, a multi-use stadium, golf courses, a motorsports precinct with a racetrack, the region’s largest water theme park, and a Six Flags theme park.

With Qiddiya’s Power of Play philosophy at its heart, the city is designed to host some of the world's biggest sports competitions, festivals, concerts, and cultural events. Sustainability and wellbeing have also been woven into its urban plan, with residential, retail, and office spaces blended with extensive green zones, cultural centres and top-tier healthcare and education facilities.

About Play Qiddiya City

Play Qiddiya City is the destination marketing and management organisation (DMMO) tasked to lead, coordinate and influence all aspects of Qiddiya City’s socio-economic growth under a coherent strategy, considering the needs of visitors, residents, businesses and the environment.

About Almosafer (part of Seera Group) - Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers from, to & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel & tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors from consumer to corporate & government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel.

Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omnichannel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business caters to corporate & government entities with travel management solutions

Almosafer Activities, the first-ever holistic tours and activities marketplace for the Saudi market, offering things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specialising in inbound travel, tour operations, MICE services and online distribution.

Mawasim is a Hajj & Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

