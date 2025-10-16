Dubai, UAE – Platinumlist, the Middle East entertainment discovery platform, launched Platinumlist Sport, a dedicated division focused on the Middle East’s sports industry. The new unit equips organisers, clubs, venues and federations with simple, reliable technology, clear data, and marketing that connects fans with the action.

For nearly two decades, Platinumlist has helped shape many of the region’s most memorable sporting moments. The journey began with the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in 2015 and has since expanded to thousands of events across more than seven countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Egypt and Kuwait.

What Platinumlist Sport delivers

From international tournaments to community leagues, we’re here to help events of every scale thrive. Simple, Reliable Tools: End-to-end ticketing, seamless access, and clear data, so organisers can focus on what matters most.

Marketing and storytelling that connect fans with the passion behind every match. Proven Partnerships: Backed by years of collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, UAE Pro League, the Ministry of Sport in Saudi Arabia, and other leading sports entities across the region, the company combines hands-on experience with sports-dedicated technology that simplifies operations and enhances every fan’s experience.

“Sports in the Middle East are growing fast, and expectations are rising with them,” said Cosmin Ivan, CEO at Platinumlist. “Organisers need tools they can trust, insight they can act on, and partners who understand the region. Platinumlist Sport is built to meet that need, so events of every size can run smoothly, scale confidently and bring fans closer to what they love.”

The company’s sports track record spans marquee properties and community fixtures alike. Platinumlist has supported Formula 1 weekends, international football matches, the ICC T20 World Cup, UFC events, Dubai Rugby Sevens, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and the UAE Pro League, among many others. Venues served range up to 60,000 fans, with solutions tailored for tennis, padel, basketball, rugby, combat sports, running events and more.

As seasons expand and new competitions take shape, Platinumlist Sport aims to strengthen a connected sports ecosystem by supporting organisers to grow sustainably while giving fans experiences that matter.

About Platinumlist

Platinumlist is a leading entertainment discovery platform in the Middle East. Users can follow their favourite artists, get notifications for local performances, and enjoy secure and convenient event access. Furthermore, Platinumlist supports event organisers with advanced tools like reporting, seat mapping, and dynamic QR codes, covering everything from setup and management to digital marketing, on-site ticket scanning, and sales.

Since 2009, the platform has boasted over 100,000 events, ranging from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to smaller gatherings, working with clients in 18+ countries, including the GCC, MENA, Europe, and the US. As a leading entertainment brand in the region, it serves tens of millions of fans annually through concerts, cultural events, and more.