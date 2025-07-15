Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Municipality (ADM), has concluded its flagship “Farming in Schools” initiative, a community-driven educational programme aimed at nurturing a new generation of sustainability champions.

Over a three-month period, the initiative empowered 120 students from Yasmina British Academy, Mamoura British Academy, Yas American Academy, and the International School of Choueifat to participate in hands-on environmental learning, culminating in the successful cultivation of over 2,500 plants.

The initiative falls under the Environment, Education, and Skill Development pillars of Miral’s Group CSR Strategy. It reflects the organisation’s commitment to driving long-term environmental awareness and equipping future leaders with the tools and mindset needed to contribute to a greener, more resilient tomorrow.

Beyond classroom engagement, the programme includes structured follow-up assessments to reinforce sustainability principles, monitor progress, and maintain active student involvement. By fostering a deeper understanding of the natural environment and encouraging tangible contributions to the UAE’s sustainability goals, the programme advances national objectives outlined in the UAE Green Agenda 2030 and the Year of Sustainability.

This community initiative further aligns with the UAE’s Year of Community 2025 and underscores Miral’s belief in the power of purposeful education to shape values, encourage climate action, and support the UAE’s vision of building a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

