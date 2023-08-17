Taking place indoors within Zabeel House’s inviting lobby, the market is a vibrant convergence of various stalls selling everything from jewellery to desserts to skincare

Dubai, UAE: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, renowned as the trendiest boutique haven in the city's bustling neighbourhood, is reimagining its plant-based market experience. In collaboration with the ethical enterprise Not Just For Vegans, the market seeks to showcase eco-conscious vendors who align with sustainable values.

Returning August 27, from 12pm-6pm, the market transforms the lobby area of the popular hotel into a hub of ethical exploration. The indoor setting ensures visitors can stay cool while a curated selection of sustainable and vegan brands all gather under one roof.

Marcus Sutton, General Manager of Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, said: “Our alliance with 'Not Just For Vegans' has not only underscored our commitment to being a community-centric hub, but also supports our objective to endorse homegrown brands. Sustainability remains a pivotal focus in our overarching hotel mission. Highlighting local brands that offer quality, cruelty-free products align with our principles, and our visitors have wholeheartedly embraced this initiative."

The brands that will be present at the vegan market include Ta Ha Po, a plant-based nut milk; PXB, a plant-based studio that will be previewing its desserts; Thyme Bistro, a French vegan confectionary; Camps Kitchen that makes handmade sauces; Glamucci, which creates handmade accessories and jewellery; Pamukme creates handmade cotton products; KSR Apothecary is a natural cruelty-free skincare line; and Brooklyn Creamery creates plant-based ice creams.

For those seeking culinary delights alongside the market, the hotel's acclaimed duo of dining establishments – Social Company and LAH LAH – offers an array of delectable vegan options. From ginger miso tofu soup to vegan rolls and dumplings, a tantalising vegan burger, papaya chia pudding, and braised eggplant tofu, the two eateries have something delicious for every palate.

Centred around community spirit, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens' vegan market unites like-minded local businesses to engage both vegans and non-vegans alike. This collaboration not only presents eco-friendly and sustainable products, but also supports the community by providing a platform for local enterprises to showcase their offerings and enhance brand visibility.

