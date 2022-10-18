Dubai, UAE – Delegates to a new course being launched in the Middle East region will gain in-depth and practical hands-on experience with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). To develop the course, HMS Networks has worked in partnership with the Institute of Innovation and Professional Development (IIPD). This is the very first IIoT course to be approved in the United Arab Emirates by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and will be further rolled out to Saudi Arabia in the coming months.

Entitled The Industrial Internet of Things, this course is based around the Ewon remote connectivity portfolio from HMS Networks, which specializes in Industrial Information and Communication Technology (Industrial ICT). As well as targetting young professionals and graduates, the course provides an invaluable grounding that is also of interest to end users, systems integrators, and asset owners.

“We are enabling the current and next generation of professionals to address the industry's most pressing challenges," stated Danish Subzwari, General Manager of HMS Middle East. "Students will achieve our shared goal of ensuring that the latest IIoT technologies are being adopted. As HMS is celebrating its fourth year of launching our Middle East hub, this strategic collaboration is also a fitting milestone.”

The course modules address the following aspects:

Understanding IIoT Technology and Remote Access for Industrial Field Systems

The Benefits of Implementing Remote Data Acquisition

Alarms and Data Logging

How to Manage and Integrate Remote Data in the Cloud

Visualizing Field Data

“We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership and expansion into the new era of Industry 4.0," added IIPD Managing Partner, Farooq Mohammed Ali. "This course will be a much-needed addition to our current course offerings. It will challenge students and professionals to enhance their IIoT knowledge in the real-world practical environment provided in our teaching laboratory.”

Further information about the KHDA course is available here:

https://www.hms-networks.com/services/training-workshops-mu-north/iiot-with-ewon

About HMS Networks

HMS Networks is a market-leading provider of solutions in Industrial Information and Communication Technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ewon, Intesis, and Ixxat brands. Development takes place at the headquarters in Halmstad, and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, the USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, the UK, Sweden, South Korea, UAE, and Australia, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs about 750 people and reported sales of SEK 1,972 million in 2021. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Large Cap, Information Technology.

About IIPD

Founded in 2016, The Institute of Innovation and Professional Development (IIPD, formerly Proliance Automation & Training) is one of the leading training institutes in the Middle East region. The Institute offers innovative technical and professional development courses. It is approved by KHDA (Knowledge & Human Development Authority) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and by TVTC in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is authorized to provide Technical and Occupational Skills Training and Professional & Management Development Training. The IIPD mission is to support and elevate people with upskilling and reskilling programs, making a difference to their lives and the organizations to which they belong.

About KHDA

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority ( KHDA) is the educational quality assurance and regulatory authority of the Government of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It oversees the private education sector in Dubai, including early childhood education centres, schools, higher education providers, and training institutes.