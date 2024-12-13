Riyadh – In a historic development for Saudi Arabia’s advanced materials landscape, Organized Chaos Holding (OCH), in partnership with Graphene Innovations Manchester (GIM), has officially launched GIM GrapheneFibre® (Graphene Fiber Company Ltd) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This new venture marks the world’s first commercial production of graphene-enriched carbon fibre, putting the Kingdom at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and global industry leadership—crucial pillars of Vision 2030.

Graphene-enriched carbon fibre is a game-changer: it combines extraordinary strength, lightness, and conductivity to enable breakthroughs in aerospace, automotive, renewable energy, space, defence, and construction. From local raw material sourcing to an emphasis on cutting-edge technologies, GIM GrapheneFibre stands as a beacon of Saudi excellence, accelerating the Kingdom’s global influence in advanced manufacturing.

“Our mission is to revolutionize the advanced materials sector universally by bringing graphene-enriched carbon fibre to commercial scale,” said Dr. Vivek Koncherry, Chairman & CEO of GIM GrapheneFibre. “By integrating graphene’s remarkable properties into carbon fibre, we are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. We are delighted that this innovation was developed in close partnership with OCH, enhancing the Kingdom’s role as a global technology leader.”

Ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia the UK Prime Minister, Sir Kier Starmer’s office heralded the deal between GIM and OCH as prime initiative of Saudi UK Partnership.

“We are committed to leveraging Saudi Arabia’s abundant resources and homegrown talent,” stated Abdulrahman Assaker, Chairman of OCH. “This investment supports Vision 2030 by building local expertise, unlocking more sustainable applications for oil resources and creating more opportunities in high tech industries, firmly positioning the Kingdom as a leader in advanced materials. This project will contribute by adding over 4,500 new skilled jobs to Saudi Arabia’s economy by 2030, generating revenues exceeding SAR 6 billion.”

“Our strong partnership with GIM and shared vision ensures that we bring the best of international know-how to Saudi Arabia,” added Abdulghani Alhindi, CEO of OCH. “By prioritizing and harnessing innovation, we are developing an ecosystem that nurtures entrepreneurs, empowers the workforce, and strengthens the economic fabric of our nation. This project produces raw materials that will attract state of the art industries to localize advanced manufacturing in Saudi Arabia”

The launch of GIM GrapheneFibre’s commercial production is underpinned by a forward-looking operational strategy that emphasizes speed, adaptability, and intelligent resource allocation.

“We are deploying the ‘CHON Concept’—a framework integrating artificial intelligence, open innovation, rapid prototyping and investment, and lean startup principles—to accelerate product development and continuously improve performance,” explained Abdul Rahman Khalidi, COO of OCH. “This holistic approach ensures that our operations remain agile, efficient, and resilient.”

“Our mission at OCH is to transform innovative, unconventional ideas in Saudi Arabia into viable business opportunities,” said Areej Alturki, Chief Strategy Officer of OCH. “By investing in advanced tools, encouraging talent, and engaging with diverse partners, we are working to shape a future-ready environment that supports sustained growth and perpetual advancement of Science and Technology. We invite industry leaders and innovators to collaborate with us on this exciting journey at och.sa/collab”

Backed by OCH’s robust investment framework and GIM’s technological acumen, the impact will echo far beyond factory floors—reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s global standing, empowering local communities, and unlocking the transformative potential of advanced materials. This milestone symbolizes not only a new era of industrial capability, but also a brighter, more dynamic future in line with the Kingdom’s enduring vision.