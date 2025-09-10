RIYADH, Saudi Arabia /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Contact, a global leader in industrial automation and connectivity solutions, proudly announces the establishment of Phoenix Contact Trading LLC in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2024, this strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to deepening its presence in the region and aligning with Saudi Arabia's dynamic economic and industrial transformation.

The new entity enables Phoenix Contact to engage more closely with the Saudi market, delivering tailored products and services that meet local needs and support national development initiatives. The company's collaboration with trusted local partners has been instrumental in launching operations, leveraging their expertise to drive innovation, infrastructure support, and the adoption of localized solutions.

A cornerstone of Phoenix Contact's strategy in the Kingdom is the development of local talent. Through targeted training programs, career development initiatives, and knowledge exchange, the company aims to foster long-term growth that reflects the ambitions and capabilities of the Saudi workforce.

Phoenix Contact Trading LLC offers a comprehensive portfolio of components and system solutions for energy generation, transportation, and distribution, as well as for device manufacturing, machine building, and control cabinet construction. The product range includes:

Modular and specialized terminal blocks

PCB connectors and cable connection technology

Installation accessories and electronic interfaces

Power supplies and automation systems based on Ethernet and wireless technologies

Open control systems, safety solutions, and surge protection systems

These solutions empower system installers, operators, and infrastructure developers across industrial, urban, and transportation sectors.

As a pioneer in digital transformation, Phoenix Contact integrates its deep experience in in-house machine building to support seamless data flow across the entire product lifecycle—from engineering and production to installation and maintenance.

With a strong foundation in Saudi Arabia, Phoenix Contact remains committed to sustainable development, customer-centric innovation, and empowering the future of industry in the Kingdom.