Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Benjamin Abalos, Minister of the Interior and Local Government of the Republic of the Philippines, stated that the relationship between the Philippines and UAE is advancing into a new stage of development. Both countries’ leadership is keen on enhancing the bilateral ties, including investment growth in various sectors.

His Excellency, who is on a visit to the UAE, stressed: “The UAE has become a significant trading partner for the Philippines, with a large concentration of overseas Filipino communities.”

The Minister will be inaugurating the Philippines largest international property and investment expo and summit Dubai: the annual Philippine Economic and Investment Summit and the 9th Philippine Real Estate and Investment Exhibition. Both events will take place on May 12-13, 2023, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek.

At the twin events, the Ministry is set to share its visions and strategies, which will greatly impact the Philippines’ position as an attractive investment center for Emirati investments.

The National Economics and Development Authority in the Philippines has recently passed legislation to enable full foreign ownership of public service companies.

Moreover, the country has lowered corporate income tax rates and streamlined fiscal incentives, encouraging foreign investors to invest in the Philippines. Also, foreign retailers and start-ups that offer advanced technology have seen a decrease in minimum paid-up capital requirements.

About PPIE

The biggest, longest-running, most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East is now on its ninth edition. The past eight editions of PPIE made history in the UAE and in the region by bringing in more than 26,600 quality visitors.

This event has been continuously attended by the leading most reputable property developers; banks; insurance companies; government-backed financial, investment & savings institutions; money remittance centers; and services providers.

About PEIS

The Philippine Economic & Investment Summit Dubai is a dedicated event to promote business and investment opportunities in the Philippines highlighting the economic forecast, business trends, government initiatives, investment incentives and other laws and regulations that will encourage investors to invest in the Philippines.

