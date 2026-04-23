Cairo: The British University in Egypt hosted the PharmaZ Career Summit, one of the largest and most prominent professional gatherings for pharmacy students across the Middle East and North Africa. The event was organized by MedZ and brought together students from Egyptian universities alongside leading figures and experts from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

The summit attracted more than 3,000 students from various universities across Egypt, reflecting a growing awareness among pharmacy students of the importance of early career development and acquiring practical experience aligned with the evolving demands of the healthcare and pharmaceutical job market.

The event also featured the participation of over 50 companies and institutions from across the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, including major regional and international players. These organizations offered direct training and employment opportunities, while also introducing students to different career paths within the industry and the key skills required to succeed.

The summit was further distinguished by the presence of prominent industry leaders and experts, including Dr. Mohey El Mazar, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the British University in Egypt; Dr. Ali Yehia, North Africa Cluster Head at Jamjoom Pharma; Dr. Waheed Ahmed, NEA Region & Turkey Cluster Head at Fresenius Kabi; Dr. Asmaa Salman, General Manager of Marketing and Business Development at the Egypt Healthcare Authority; and Dr. Wael Hafez, Founder and CEO of Globe International Pharmaceutical.

The event also witnessed notable participation from representatives of the Egypt Healthcare Authority, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting and empowering young talents, as well as strengthening the integration between academia and the professional sector to enhance the overall healthcare ecosystem.

The summit featured a series of panel discussions and interactive workshops addressing key challenges facing the pharmaceutical job market, in addition to exploring ongoing industry transformations, including the expanding role of pharmacists in areas such as pharmaceutical marketing, research, supply chains, and health technology. These sessions provided students with deeper insights into career pathways and informed decision-making.

Moreover, the summit created a dynamic environment for direct engagement between students, company representatives, and experts through mentorship sessions and networking activities, enabling meaningful connections that could lead to future training and employment opportunities.

In this context, Marwan Abu-Saty, Founder and CEO of MedZ, stated:

"PharmaZ Career Summit was designed with the belief that bridging the gap between academic education and labor market requirements is essential. Through this platform, we aim to provide pharmacy students with real exposure to the industry and its diverse opportunities, helping them make more informed career decisions."

He added: The strong turnout and level of engagement witnessed during the summit reflect the growing need for such initiatives—ones that go beyond guidance to create real opportunities and expand young professionals’ career horizons within the healthcare sector."

The organization of PharmaZ Career Summit comes as part of MedZ’s ongoing efforts to support and prepare students in the medical field for the job market by creating interactive platforms that connect students with companies and industry experts, ultimately contributing to the development of qualified talents capable of driving the future of healthcare in Egypt and the region.

The summit concluded with strong praise from participants and attendees, who emphasized the importance of continuing such impactful initiatives that play a vital role in empowering youth, enhancing their career readiness, and strengthening the competitiveness of the healthcare sector in the long term.