Khalil: Pharmaconex's remarkable influence has firmly established it as a pharmaceutical industry leading force in the region

Cairo, September: Pharmaconex, Africa's leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, is launched today at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo (EIEC) under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Marking a decade of growth, the three-day exhibition aims to contributes to the support and development of the pharmaceutical industry, in line with the country’s vision to localize modern pharmaceutical industries.

Over the last three years, Pharmaconex has experienced remarkable growth, with exhibition volume increasing by a significant 117% and visitor numbers surging by 150%. This year's tenth edition is expected to draw around 6,500 visitors, representing 20 countries, including prominent nations like China, India, France, Austria, Italy, and Germany. Remarkably, Indian participation has grown by 30% in this edition, in addition to the presence of a Nigerian delegation to discuss cooperation with major Egyptian pharmaceutical firms.

Mostafa Khalil, Group Exhibition Director at Informa Markets Egypt, the organizing body behind Pharmaconex, shared his pride in the journey of the exhibition over the past decade: "We take immense pride in Pharmaconex's distinguished journey throughout the past ten years. The exhibition's extraordinary growth and influence have firmly established it as a driving force within the pharmaceutical industry. This advancement is a testament to our dedication to advancing progress and promoting sustainable transformation within this rapidly evolving sector."

Khalil further highlighted their commitment to sustainability, stating, "Sustainability stands as a core priority for us. Our 'Women in Pharma' initiative takes a role in promoting diversity and inclusivity within the industry. This program provides a platform for women to collaborate, share insights, and exchange ideas. The 'Women in Pharma' series of events encompass various discussions, addressing topics like leadership challenges and work-life balance. It serves as a conduit for sharing experiences and fostering professional growth, thereby reinforcing the pivotal role of women in our society."

Khalil also mentioned that Pharmaconex conferences address sustainability, including energy efficiency, water treatment, and sustainable practices, reflecting their strong commitment to responsible industry growth aligned with global environmental goals.

Looking ahead, Pharmaconex is steadfast in its dedication to propel industry growth and innovation. Khalil emphasizes their aspiration to broaden their influence by involving a more diverse audience and cultivating even more significant collaborations. By staying ahead of pharmaceutical advancements, they contribute to a future where the industry flourishes sustainably.