Pharmaceutical Press, the knowledge business of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, will attend WHX Dubai 2026 to shine a spotlight on one of the most pressing - yet preventable - threats to patient safety worldwide: medication errors.

At WHX Dubai 2026, Pharmaceutical Press will demonstrate how its evidence-based pharmaceutical knowledge supports confident decisions about the safe and effective use of medicines, and reduces harm from medication errors.

Easy to access online through MedicinesComplete or via licensed feed into clinical decision support tools and apps, Pharmaceutical Press essential knowledge empowers health professionals to enhance patient safety and care.

Medication errors remain a leading cause of avoidable harm globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that nearly 50% of [GR1] preventable patient harm is linked to the inappropriate use of medicines, with a quarter of incidents resulting in severe or life-threatening outcomes. ¹ ²

Recent research illustrates the scale of the challenge. An estimated 237 million medication errors occur annually in England alone, with 66 million considered potentially significant. ³ Experts warn that similar trends are emerging worldwide as medicines become more complex and patients are increasingly treated with multiple therapies.

“Medication errors are not a niche issue, they are a global patient safety crisis,” said Nic Potter, Managing Director, Pharmaceutical Press.

“As health systems grow more complex, access to trusted, evidence-based medicines information at the point of care is no longer optional, it is essential. WHX Dubai provides a vital forum to work with international partners to reduce preventable harm and protect patients.”

A growing pressure point for health professionals

Rising levels of polypharmacy, increasing clinical workloads, and time-pressured decision-making mean healthcare professionals are under unprecedented strain. Digital tools that deliver reliable, up-to-date medicines guidance at the point of need are increasingly critical in supporting safe clinical practice.

Medication errors can occur at any stage of the medicines-use process, from prescribing through to administration and monitoring. Evidence shows that the most common errors include:

Administration errors, accounting for 54% of medication errors. ³

Prescribing errors, responsible for around 21% of incidents. ³

A 22% global prevalence of administration errors, including wrong dose, wrong drug, and wrong route. ¹

Prescribing error rates reported to be as high as 53%, according to WHO data. ¹

High-risk medicines including anticoagulants, antimicrobials, analgesics, cardiovascular drugs, hypoglycaemics, and anticonvulsants, are frequently implicated, particularly when patient information is incomplete or care is fragmented.

Beyond patient harm, medication errors place a heavy financial and emotional burden on health systems. Globally, they are estimated to cost US$42 billion each year, accounting for 9% of total avoidable healthcare expenditure. Errors can also have a lasting psychological impact on healthcare professionals - often referred to as “second victims” - contributing to stress, loss of confidence, and fear of litigation.

Engaging Middle East healthcare leaders

At WHX Dubai 2026, Pharmaceutical Press will engage with healthcare leaders, policymakers, clinicians, and digital health innovators from across the Middle East and beyond, sharing insights into how stronger medication systems, better education, [GR2] and trusted clinical knowledge can significantly reduce avoidable harm.

The organisation’s participation aligns closely with regional priorities around patient safety, clinical governance, and the adoption of digital tools to support high-quality, evidence-based care.

