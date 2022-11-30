Aiming to reach 7.6 million patients by the end of 2022

Launching 7 new products in 2023

Van der Loo: Pfizer has a strong presence in more than 75 countries in the Middle East, Russia and Africa, and we consider Egypt a focused market

Shazly: We aim to increase our presence in the Egyptian market and support the digital transformation

Pfizer Egypt for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceuticals organized a press conference to share the company's latest business update for 2022 and its strategy in Egypt in the coming years, highlighting its commitment to growing its presence in the Egyptian market in the next few years. During the press conference, Pfizer announced its success in providing the latest treatments and medicines to 7 million patients in Egypt, and its goal to reach 7.6 million patients by the end of this year. The company also aims to launch 7 new products in Egypt in 2023 most of them for treating Cancerous diseases.

This came on the sidelines of the inauguration of Pfizer’s new office in Cairo, which comes as part of the company’s strategy to provide first-in-class and innovative treatments based on the latest R&D methods in Egypt. H.E. Ambassador Daniel Rubinstein, US Chargé d'Affairs to Egypt, Mr. Patrick van der Loo, Pfizer Regional President for the Middle East, Russia and Africa region (MERA), and Dr. Ahmed El-Shazly, Pfizer Country Manager for Egypt and Sudan, attended the press conference in addition to media representatives.

H.E. Ambassador Daniel Rubinstein, US Chargé d'Affairs to Egypt said: “The U.S. public and private sectors continue to play an active and vital role in improving the quality of life for millions of Egyptians. Since the beginning of the global pandemic, the United States has donated more than 29 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to help save Egyptian lives and prevent dangerous new variants from spreading. A significant portion of the donated vaccines were made by Pfizer”.

“Pfizer’s inauguration of its new offices, in addition to the new partnerships that Pfizer made with the Government of Egypt earlier this year, is further evidence of the U.S. private and public sectors' contributions and commitment to Egypt’s health sector”, added Rubinstein.

Patrick van der Loo, Pfizer Regional President for the Middle East, Russia and Africa (MERA) region, said: “Pfizer has a strong presence in more than 75 countries in the Middle East, Russia and Africa, which are pivotal for the growth of our business. We are committed to achieving equity and providing access to advanced and innovative treatments, and we were able to reach more than 27 million patients and 117,000 healthcare practitioners and had 47 product launches in 2022, and we expect to have 55 in 2023 in the region.”

He added: " Egypt is one of our focused markets for Pfizer in the MERA region and we aspire to grow our business in the Egyptian market in the coming years with the support of our team that has succeeded in implementing our global strategy based on research, innovation and development, providing the latest treatments to the Egyptian people, and building strong partnerships with the Egyptian government and the healthcare sector."

Over the past years, Pfizer Egypt has focused its efforts and research on providing solutions and the latest innovations to Egyptian patients in cooperation with the Egyptian government, the Ministry of Health and the healthcare sector as a whole. The company has also been supporting the transformation of the healthcare sector in Egypt in line with the sector’s strategic goals for 2030.

Pfizer has played a significant role in supporting the Presidential initiative to support women health in Egypt by sponsoring awareness campaigns organized by the government, which succeeded in examining nearly 23 million women since its launch in July 2019. The initiative includes free of charge medical examination and raising awareness for women, starting from the age of 18. In addition, Pfizer was keen to reach a large number of patients from all different segments of the society and ensure that they receive treatment through cooperating with non-governmental organizations in Egypt.

Ahmed El-Shazly, Pfizer Country Manager for Egypt and Sudan, said: “Pfizer new office in Egypt will help us continue our journey in Egypt that began 60 years ago during which we delivered medicines to millions of Egyptians. We aim to grow our presence in Egypt through cooperating with the Egyptian government and the healthcare sector and continue to support the government’s initiatives to develop and provide safe and effective treatments based on the latest scientific breakthroughs.”

El-Shazly added: “We plan to launch and register 7 new medicines in Egypt in 2023 as part of our commitment to delivering the latest breakthroughs to Egypt. We will continue to invest in developing the capabilities of healthcare practitioners, in addition to accelerating digital transformation through transferring state-of-the-art technologies and global knowledge to the Egyptian market in line with Egypt Vision 2030.”

It is worth mentioning that Pfizer's new office comes in line with the company’s global identity that reflects creativity and innovation. It also embodies the culture of equity and inclusion at the internal and external levels, especially in providing treatments, medicines and vaccines based on R&D, believing that every person deserves to be seen, heard, and cared for.

