Greek-inspired pet resort opens 25 February: 20,000 sq. ft / chlorine-free pools / over 100 pet boarding rooms & suites

Dubai, UAE – Petsville (“the Company”), the UAE’s leading pet daycare and boarding provider, proudly announces the opening of a 20,000 sq. ft pet daycare and boarding facility in Dubai Investments Park (“DIP”).

The state-of-the-art facility, opening officially on 25 February, presents a Greek Island-themed ultra-luxury pet resort, offering an unprecedented standard of hospitality and pet care. It will include over 100 boarding rooms of different sizes, two chlorine-free pools – vital for pets’ skin protection – four indoor play areas, one outdoor play area, and a viewing point for pet parents.

The new location will bring daycare, boarding, grooming, and training services to a new level in the UAE. Notably, it will include an exclusive spa service for pets; a first for the UAE.

All play areas are grouped by size, allowing dogs to interact safely and with the freedom to explore the amazing play structures and drydock fountains which offer every dog the best playtime of their life!

Petsville DIP will have over 100 boarding rooms, including ultra-luxury suites, plus a 30-room cattery, creating one of the largest pet boarding facilities in the UAE.

The new space will have a positive economic impact, creating 24 jobs, while taking the customer experience to new levels via a collaboration with The Petshop, the UAE’s largest omnichannel pet retailer. Pet parents can now – under one roof – arrange boarding / daycare in Petsville and access The Petshop DIP’s comprehensive range of high-quality products and pet grooming services in one building; creating the largest ‘home for all things pets’ in the country.

Amr Hazem, Founder of Petsville, commented:

“I am delighted to announce the opening of Petsville’s new facility in Dubai Investments Park. It will be a best-in-class daycare and boarding facility, and we can’t wait to see the reaction of pets and pet parents to our Greek-inspired play areas and rooms.

“Petsville DIP is perfectly located to serve our Dubai-based customers, as we offer unparalleled access to pet products and services in one building; a unique offering in the UAE.”

Petsville DIP is the fourth Petsville facility to open in the UAE, after Al Quoz, The Palm, and Dubailand. The Company was founded by pet sector visionary - Amr Hazem - in 2018, when he foresaw the need to drastically improve the quality of pet boarding and daycare centres in the UAE, and the significant market opportunity available. He retains an active leadership role in the business.

The UAE’s $361 million (2020) pet services market is the largest in the GCC, and poised for robust growth - with a CAGR forecast of 9%-11%. This rapid anticipated growth is driven by increasing pet ownership including evolving local attitudes, a young population with a growing expat community, and delayed family planning among consumers.

About Petsville

Established in 2018, Petsville is the leading pet daycare and boarding facility in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”).

The Company operates force-free facilities, where pets can enjoy spacious play areas and rooms which ensure they feel like they never left their homes, with employees trained to use positive reinforcement in interactions. All Petsville grooming services are provided by a team of professional vet nurses, trained to handle all breeds and temperaments.

Petsville operates four facilities; in Al Quoz Industrial Area, The Palm, Dubailand, and in Dubai Investments Park.