Petromin Stellantis is excited to introduce the latest Fiat Professional commercial vehicle lineup, designed to address the diverse needs of businesses and industries. These vehicles embody innovation, efficiency, and reliability, offering optimal solutions for commercial transportation.

The Fiat Doblo is tailored for urban deliveries and small businesses, emphasizing agility and practicality with its newly designed 1.6L diesel engine that delivers higher torques even at low speeds, enhancing flexibility and response.

Catering to mid-sized enterprises and fleets, the Fiat Scudo features a responsive 2.0L diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission, ensuring smooth and efficient performance while delivering a perfect blend of versatility and modern technology.

The Fiat Ducato, renowned for its robustness and adaptability, is now available with an advanced 2.2L diesel engine offered in four different lengths, providing unmatched flexibility to meet various transportation requirements and preferences.

All Fiat Professional commercial vehicles come standard with a comprehensive 5-year or 120,000 km manufacturer warranty and 5 years of roadside assistance, ensuring peace of mind and support wherever your business ventures take you.

"The launch of these new Fiat Professional models reflects Petromin Stellantis' unwavering commitment to total life cost competitiveness, innovation and excellence for all mobility customer segments" said [Nicolas B. Verneuil, Managing Director] at Petromin Stellantis.

About Petromin Stellantis:

Petromin Stellantis is a leading automotive company dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional vehicles to customers in Saudi Arabia. As a partner of Stellantis, Petromin Stellantis upholds a legacy of excellence and strives to redefine mobility in the automotive industry.