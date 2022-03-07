As per the Ministry of Commerce, the periodic maintenance of vehicles outside dealers does not void car warranty and customers are free to choose their preferred maintenance center in accordance with the vehicle’s driving distance to perform its periodic maintenance

Petromin Express provides multi-point vehicle inspection at a competitive price and only use genuine car parts which carry a warranty

JEDDAH: Petromin Express is a world-class, vehicle service solution provider with over 650 stations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Petromin Express has now extended its Periodic Maintenance care facility to include Chinese automobile brands Haval and MG.

Petromin Express has a stellar lineup of vehicles that they serve. Brands such as Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, and Mazda are part of their periodic maintenance portfolio. Petromin Express is rapidly expanding in the auto service industry and always delivering cutting-edge vehicle care solutions whilst helping Chinese car brand owners keep their vehicles in a pristine working condition

Commenting on this development, Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO, Petromin Corporation said, “Petromin Express believes that the forces of change are increasing exponentially in the automotive market; as a result, businesses need to act smarter, more decisively, and faster to keep up with customer demands and deliver superior experiences. Recently, the automotive market has witnessed a sudden shift in consumer behavior towards advanced technology & competitive prices that can be clearly seen through a rapid increase in Chinese vehicle sales. With this inspiration, we are leveraging our unmatched network size along with our extensive industry expertise with the speed, agility, and resilience that the market demands today and tomorrow. We are confident that this strategic move will enable us to serve our customers better."

To meet the rising demand, Petromin Express has embarked on a journey for Chinese car maintenance by offering them quality Periodic Maintenance at the convenience of customers.

Petromin Express has regularly received positive feedback on its high-quality Periodic Maintenance Service from customers, driving them to surpass client expectations across the Kingdom. The comprehensive range of vehicle care solutions offered by Petromin Express is underpinned by their deepest commitment to customer safety

According to the Saudi Ministry of Commerce & Industry regulation, customers are free to choose their preferred vehicle care centers that aren’t affiliated with vehicle’s agent in accordance with their car mileage to perform periodic maintenance without voiding their car warranty.

However, the consumer must retain the maintenance invoices to ensure the continuity of the warranty in a way that preserves their rights and ensures the safety of the vehicle.

