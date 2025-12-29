Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East’s leading cybersecurity and AI focused value-added distributor, today announced a new strategic partnership with QuilrAI, a pioneering provider of AI security technologies. This collaboration reinforces AmiViz’s core philosophy of promoting secure and responsible AI adoption in the region as enterprises increasingly integrate AI into mission-critical operations.

AI-driven environments are becoming attractive targets for sophisticated cyber threats, from model manipulation to data poisoning and unauthorized inference attacks. Through this partnership, AmiViz will introduce QuilrAI’s advanced AI security portfolio to customers and channel partners across the Middle East, empowering them with tools to safeguard AI models, protect sensitive training data, and ensure trustworthy AI outputs.

“At AmiViz, we recognize that AI innovation must be matched with equal advancements in security,” said Ilyas Mohammed, COO of AmiViz. “Our partnership with QuilrAI reflects our commitment to strengthening the region’s cybersecurity posture by bringing modern, AI-focused protection to enterprises as they accelerate their digital evolution.”

QuilrAI’s solutions will be delivered through AmiViz’s strong regional ecosystem, supported by comprehensive pre-sales resources, technical enablement programs, and value-added services. Both companies will also collaborate on industry awareness initiatives, including workshops, demonstrations, and partner training sessions designed to elevate AI security readiness.

“GenAI is now a pervasive enterprise reality, with 45% of organizations deploying solutions despite only 4% reporting high security confidence. This risk gap is driven by decentralized adoption, which has moved faster than the implementation of formal IT governance and security controls.” said Vidit Arora, CEO of QuilrAI. “QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction. QuilrAI looks at content, context and intent of any action or data movement and makes intelligent decisions while coaching users.” he said. “AmiViz’s leadership in the cybersecurity distribution landscape makes them an ideal partner to expand QuilrAI ’s presence and support customers in managing emerging AI threats.”

This partnership represents a significant step in AmiViz’s mission to help organizations adopt AI safely and confidently, ensuring resilience in the face of rapidly evolving cyber risks.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity and AI focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East. With a deep commitment to cybersecurity, we deliver specialized expertise and personalized service to its partners across the region.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

