Permasteelisa Group, the UK’s leading international façade specialist, has grown its FaçadeCare business, which is dedicated to extending the lifespan of façades on buildings across the Middle East, by 33% in the last 12 months.

The FaçadeCare team specialises in maintaining, protecting and enhancing façades - preserving their value, reducing costs and improving environmental performance.

Services include inspections, planned and preventative maintenance, façade cleaning, glass replacement, and emergency call outs. Inspections are supported by advanced diagnostic techniques such as thermal imaging and water leakage tests, allowing the team to detect and rectify hidden issues before they escalate.

Due to the Middle East’s extreme climate, the team’s maintenance offering focuses on water tightness, structural integrity and areas most vulnerable to wind load and thermal stress.

Alessio De Mitri, Executive General Manager in the region, comments: “For decades, Permasteelisa Group has been trusted to preserve the façades we design and build. In response to a growing demand for specialist aftercare, FaçadeCare allows us to offer our technical expertise, resources and experience to all building owners and managers in the Middle East.

“A façade represents up to 30 per cent of a building’s total construction cost, so extending its lifespan is crucial. Without regular care and attention, it will age rapidly, which can compromise the property’s energy efficiency, safety and aesthetics.

“In the Middle East, this risk is heightened by extreme heat, strong winds, sandstorms, and temperature fluctuations. In addition, many of the buildings constructed over the last couple of decades have not been properly maintained or are suffering from poor workmanship, which is accelerating façade degradation.

“Drawing on Pemasteelisa Group’s expertise and resources, FaçadeCare addresses these issues through specialist maintenance services and preventative treatments.

“Working with designers, engineers and suppliers, our aim is to preserve façades for as long as possible, ensuring buildings remain safe, visually striking and sustainable.”

Permasteelisa Group’s FaçadeCare is also offered to customers in London, as well as in other European countries.