​​​​SAUDI ARABIA: As part of its commitment to creating a more sustainable Saudi Arabia, PepsiCo has partnered with Danube - a subsidiary of Bin Dawood Holding Company and one of the leading grocery retailers in the Kingdom - and Nadeera to offer people and communities across the country access to their Yalla Return program: an innovative program aimed at encouraging consumers to recycle. This partnership not only underscores the commitment of these organizations to environmental stewardship but also highlights Danube's integral role in facilitating accessible recycling options for its customers.

The partnership will see PepsiCo and Danube collaborate to enhance the Saudi circular economy, with Yalla Return empowering people and families to play an active role in recycling and advocating for a circular economy.

Piloted by Nadeera — a regional waste management social enterprise — Yalla Return enables participants to safeguard the future of their communities by adopting eco-conscious and environmentally-friendly habits.

The app enables users to generate and receive QR code-bags, with participants being instructed on how to collect their recyclables correctly and deposit them in state-of-the-art smart bins located at designated collection points. Accordingly, consumers receive rewards for recycling and are invited to redeem them at their local Danube store.

Aamer Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo Middle East, said: “Safeguarding the environment is a considerable undertaking that calls for truly aligned partnership-working — for meaningful collaborations that bring leading entities together to effect lasting change. Our agreement with Danube and Nadeera is a prime example of partnerships can facilitate and transform society for the better. Through Yalla Return, we aim to set new benchmarks for innovation and community engagement, leveraging our resources and unique insights to fulfil the potential of the Saudi circular economy.”

Chairman of the Board, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Bin Dawood, notes: “As a company with a long-established presence in the Kingdom, we take pride in transforming the lives of the people we cater to. In keeping with our values, we aim to equip citizens and residents across the country with the tools to build a brighter future by embracing more sustainable habits. As always, we work to improve consumers’ lives, doing so by empowering them with added convenience and peace of mind. Our partnership with PepsiCo and Nadeera will do just that, conveniently placing recycling bins in strategic locations within communities to create a vibrant, sustainable Saudi Arabia.”

Rabie at Nadeera, adds: “At Nadeera, we understand the importance of engaging the wider public to play a leading role in overcoming the sustainability challenges that we face. Over the years, we have placed an emphasis on partnering with like-minded businesses and organizations that share our commitment to actioning change. Together with PepsiCo and Danube, we aim to reach an even broader base of consumers, empowering them to make an indelible impact on the environment.”

Putting the future of the Kingdom in its citizens’ and residents’ hands, the collaboration underlines Danube’s dedication to the communities it serves. It emphasizes the company’s community-centric approach and focus on creating a greener future.

The piloted program will be available in two locations, Danube Al Nahda, and Al Tahlia, for six months.

The partnership is in keeping with PepsiCo’s eco-friendly outlook and ongoing efforts to champion sustainable causes. The global food and beverage (F&B) company has pioneered a diverse range of projects and programs, driven by pep+ — PepsiCo’s end-to-end sustainable transformation strategy — to effect positive change in the wider F&B and agricultural industries, and across the country.

These include a first-of-its-kind voluntary water pledge — endorsed by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones “MODON” — and the brands commitment to achieving net zero emissions, as well as improving water-use efficiency in its agricultural supply chain, by 40% by 2040.

Nadeera is one of 10 shortlisted companies that took part in PepsiCo’s Greenhouse Accelerator Program: a collaborative accelerator program designed to nurture the growth of emerging and sustainable brands in the F&B sector.

Estidama is a leading recycling and waste management company committed to providing innovative and efficient waste management solutions in Jeddah, KSA. As this project's Recycling Partner, Estidama will be responsible for collecting and processing the recyclables recovered through Yalla Return, ensuring that the collected material is managed in an environmentally responsible way.

To learn more about pep+, visit Pepsico.com. For further information about Nadeera and Yalla Return, visit: Nadeera.org. To participate in the program, you can download the Danube application or visit danube.sa.

