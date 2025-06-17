Cairo – PepsiCo Egypt announced the launch of “Pepsi Stars”, a groundbreaking football development program in partnership with global football academy Right to Dream and supported by the PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo. With an aggregate investment of EGP 200 million over the next three years, this bold initiative aims to identify and empower Egypt’s next generation of football talent by providing an integrated platform that combines state-of-the-art infrastructure, fully equipped training centers, elite sports coaching, academic education, and personal development.

The program was announced during a press conference held to sign the partnership agreement between Karim Khadr, SVP and CEO of PepsiCo Egypt, Mohammed Wasfy, CEO of Right to Dream Egypt and Hatim Khan, Senior Director International Programs at PepsiCo Foundation. A step that reaffirms their commitment to supporting the future of football in Egypt. The conference was also attended by several prominent Egyptian football stars, including Abdelaziz Abdelshafy (Zizo), Mohamed Zidan, Hazem Emam, Ahmed Hassan and Mohamed Nagy Gedo, who expressed their support for the program and praised its importance in discovering a new generation of talented players.

Building on PepsiCo’s long-standing legacy of investing in youth and sports, most notably through the Pepsi Schools League, which helped launch the careers of international stars like Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny, Pepsi Stars represents the next phase in the company’s commitment to creating opportunities for young Egyptians. Additionally, the Pepsi Stars supports the PepsiCo Foundation’s work to help the next generation of leaders develop the skills needed to thrive by providing opportunities that will help participants gain leadership and team-building experience while fostering physical and mental resilience. The program aims to engage one million youth aged 7 to 18 over the next three years through expert coaching, inclusive scouting, and modern training facilities across the country.

Karim Khedr, SVP and CEO of PepsiCo Egypt, expressed his pride in launching Pepsi Stars, calling it a natural continuation of PepsiCo’s role in youth development: “At PepsiCo, we believe in the potential of Egyptian youth and seek opportunities to help provide them with the tools they need to succeed.

Khedr added: “Pepsi Stars is more than just a program; it’s an ecosystem designed to help turn dreams into reality. By partnering with Right to Dream, we’re providing a platform that combines world-class facilities, training, and holistic development to help nurture the potential of our youth. With the generous support of the PepsiCo Foundation, we are building a sustainable legacy over the next years, impacting up to one million young talents across Egypt.”

Sir Mohamed Mansour, Chairman, Right to Dream, said: “At Right to Dream, we believe that talent and excellence are everywhere, and it is our mission to increase opportunities for young people to pursue their dreams. Ever since we launched our academy in Egypt in 2022, we have continued to deliver real impact, whether through our academy in Badya, west Cairo, or via our men’s and women’s teams at FC Masar, one of the fastest-growing clubs in the country. Through this exciting new partnership with PepsiCo Egypt, we will be able to significantly expand our reach and generate countless new opportunities for youth in Egypt.”

“The PepsiCo Foundation is proud to support Pepsi Stars as we work to enable youth development through sports and empower young athletes through new pathways to success,” said Hatim Khan, Senior Director of International Programs at PepsiCo Foundation. “While access to structured sports has been a challenge for youth in Egypt, this initiative will open doors for players to advance in football, education, and beyond - creating impactful opportunities for the next generation of rising stars in our communities.”

As part of this national initiative, PepsiCo, the PepsiCo Foundation, and Right to Dream will develop and fully equip nine football pitches across various governorates, including Mansoura, Beheira, Ismailia, Greater Cairo and Giza, Minya, Luxor, Aswan, Alexandria, and Marsa Matrouh. These fields will be free of charge and publicly accessible, serving as community hubs for talent discovery and development. Right to Dream will oversee operations, ensuring sustainable pitch management, structured programming, and on- and off-field scouting. This program promotes social inclusion, grassroots sports development, and community participation, offering an open invitation for talent identification. Scouts and coaches will be present throughout the day, ensuring that any child or youth, even outside official scouting events, can be discovered.

At the heart of Pepsi Stars is a structured training program for boys and girls aged 7 to 12, selected through Right to Dream’s nationwide scouting efforts. Each year, the program will assess over 70,000 young players across Egypt, evaluating football talent, educational potential, and character. Around 1,000 children will be selected to receive elite coaching, mentorship, and character development, with a direct pathway to join the Right to Dream Academy, where they will complete a 5-6 year residential program — fully sponsored — that is intended to either position them for a professional football career or help them secure full academic scholarships at leading U.S. universities.

Additionally, 80 annual scouting events will be organized across all Egyptian governorates to scout 100,000 young talents each year. These events will extend the program’s reach, providing an opportunity for boys and girls up to age 18 to be discovered, regardless of location within Egypt.

Pepsi Stars also integrates cutting-edge technology, including the PSK evaluation tool by Change-Maker, which helps ensure fair, data-driven performance assessments tailored for today’s tech-savvy youth.

In addition to grassroots initiatives, Pepsi has signed seven Egyptian young talents aged 17-18, all of whom are currently playing in the Egyptian Premier League and have been previously called up to the national team. These players will receive nutrition plans, training, and international tryouts in top football clubs and European leagues.