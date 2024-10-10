Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pelá, a vibrant new Mediterranean restaurant, is ready to make its mark on Dubai’s dining scene, bringing bold coastal flavours and an energetic atmosphere to BCH:CLB, one of Dubai’s hottest beach clubs at W Dubai – The Palm. Capturing the essence of coastal living, Pelá blends modern Mediterranean cuisine with a laid-back yet dynamic vibe, set to become the city’s next culinary hotspot. Officially opening on October 12th, Pelá will celebrate with an unforgettable Signature Brunch that promises a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Inspired by the word "Pelagic," meaning open ocean, the restaurant embodies the spirit of exploration, combining the rich diversity of Mediterranean flavours with a contemporary twist. To celebrate it’s grand launch, Pelá is hosting a lively brunch featuring a variety of fresh, innovative dishes, live entertainment, and an upbeat environment that seamlessly transitions into the BCH:CLB sunset pool party, continuing the fun late into the night. From 1:00pm to 4:00pm, diners can savor a variety of fresh, inventive dishes. Start with the refreshing Tzatziki, enjoy the Ceviche of the Day from the Sea, or opt for flavorful mains like Chicken Souvlaki or succulent Tenderloin. No brunch is complete without dessert, and guests can indulge in sweet delights like the Mini Amalfi to round off their meal. Brunch packages start from AED 350 (soft drinks), AED 395 (house beverages), AED 450 (spirits), AED 595 (premium), and AED 795 for bubbles.

At Pelá, the menu is a bold tribute to coastal cuisine, where every dish invites guests on an exciting culinary adventure. From the first bite, expect vibrant, daring flavours brought to life by the finest ingredients and expert craftsmanship. Begin with standout starters like the Oaked Smoked Peppers, zesty Seabass Ceviche, and indulgent Pelá’s Otoro Caviar, each designed to captivate the senses. For mains, savor the rich, smoky Ouzo Flames Tiger Prawns, the perfectly tender Black Angus Tomahawk, or dive into the impressive 9-Fish Seafood Tower—a true feast for the eyes and the palate. And for a grand finale, the BCH’d Alaska and Mini Amalfi desserts are not to be missed, offering a sweet finish that’s as unforgettable as the meal itself.

Beyond its exceptional food, Pelá is a celebration of life by the sea. The restaurant's vibrant decor is a playful nod to Mediterranean culture, with splashes of Park Green, Fuchsia Pink, Tabriz Blue, and Mandarin Orange throughout. From sleek whitewashed walls to vibrant acrylic accents, every element of Pelá's design exudes a sophisticated yet energetic atmosphere, offering a lively space that echoes the rhythms of the open ocean.

“We’re beyond excited to unveil Pelá to Dubai’s vibrant dining scene. With its bold Mediterranean flavours, lively atmosphere, and unmatched coastal vibes, we’ve created a space where guests can escape to the essence of the Mediterranean right here in the heart of Palm Jumeirah,” shared General Manager Paolo Vergazzoli. “At Pelá, we’ve carefully curated every detail—from the menu to the décor—to transport our guests on an unforgettable culinary adventure. Whether it’s a lively night out with friends or a relaxed meal by the sea, we want every visit to Pelá to capture the true spirit of Mediterranean living.”

Pelá is set to become Dubai’s newest hotspot for Mediterranean dining. The restaurant will officially open on October 12th and will operate from Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 12am, and Friday to Sunday, 12pm to 2am.

For more information or to reserve a table at this highly anticipated venue, please call +971 4 834 3803 or WhatsApp +971 58 575 0805. Visit the website at BCHCLB.com for further details.

About Pelá

Pelá is a modern, upscale dining concept that captures the vibrant essence of the Mediterranean. Inspired by the sea’s richness and diversity, Pelá blends bold Mediterranean flavours with innovative culinary techniques, offering an immersive experience that celebrates life by the sea—adventurous, energetic, and full of life.

Derived from the word "Pelagic," meaning open ocean, Pelá draws from the vastness of the Mediterranean Sea. Its culinary philosophy embraces the region’s variety, adventure, and freshness, infusing every dish with the dynamic essence of the Mediterranean.

