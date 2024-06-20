Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Pearson, (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s leading learning company, has unveiled PTE Unlocked, a transformative training program designed specifically for test takers preparing for the PTE (Pearson Test of English) exam. Supporting test takers in overcoming challenges in achieving high scores due to inadequate preparation and unfamiliarity with the exam format, PTE Unlocked offers a specialized three-hour live training session conducted by expert trainers to cover all critical exam modules – listening, reading, writing and speaking. This initiative aims to equip candidates with the essential skills and insights needed to excel in the language testing exam, thus enhancing their chances of success.

Ipek Aydin, Director of PTE – MEA at Pearson, commented, “PTE Unlocked represents Pearson's unwavering commitment to supporting candidates on their journey towards success. By offering exclusive access to specialized training sessions, Pearson aims to enhance the preparation process for candidates registered with PTE Partners, ultimately helping them unlock their full potential and achieve their desired scores in the PTE exam.”

In a world where proficiency in the English language is increasingly indispensable, PTE Unlocked aims to empower candidates with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of the PTE exam with confidence and competence. With a focus on providing comprehensive preparation and practice questions across all exam modules, the program is designed to address the distinct needs and challenges faced by candidates, significantly enhancing their overall learning journey and the effectiveness of their training.

PTE is a computer-based, AI-powered English proficiency test designed by Pearson for those who wish to study, work or migrate abroad. The exam leverages leading automated scoring technology coupled with human expertise to assess speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills in a single, two-hour assessment, ensuring accuracy and impartiality in results. With an average result turnaround of just two days, it offers candidates the fastest, fairest, and most flexible way of proving their English language proficiency.

PTE is recognised by over 3500 institutions globally and can be taken across Pearson’s existing network at more than 445 PTE centres in 117 countries. The UK, Australian, and New Zealand governments recognize PTE Academic for all visa applications, while universities across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the UK, and the USA also accept it, making it widely acknowledged for educational and immigration purposes.

For more information on PTE, visit https://www.pearsonpte.com/.

