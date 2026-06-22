Pearl Initiative and Awqaf Abu Dhabi hosted a virtual convening exploring the role of Waqf within the UAE’s economic and philanthropic landscape.

The discussion examined how Waqf is currently structured, governed and applied as a model for sustainable, long-term philanthropic impact.

Participants highlighted the shift towards more strategic, structured approaches to giving, underpinned by governance, accountability and impact measurement.

The session explored practical ways for individuals, family businesses and corporates to engage with Waqf as part of a broader sustainable development agenda.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As philanthropy across the Gulf region continues to evolve towards more strategic, structured and impact-oriented approaches, Pearl Initiative and The Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) recently convened business leaders, family offices, philanthropists, foundations and corporate decision-makers for a discussion examining the practical application of Waqf and its growing role within the UAE’s economic and philanthropic landscape.

The webinar, “Waqf in Practice: Governance, Structure, and Its Role in the UAE’s Economic Landscape”, explored how one of the region’s most enduring philanthropic traditions is evolving to meet the needs of a modern economy while retaining its core purpose of delivering enduring social value. Moving beyond introductory concepts, the discussion focused on how Waqf is being designed, governed and implemented today, and how it can serve as a powerful mechanism for creating sustainable social and economic value.

As interest grows in more intentional and sustainable models of giving, the conversation explored the shift from short-term charitable contributions towards structures that preserve capital, generate long-term, multi-generational impact. Participants highlighted the continued relevance of Islamic philanthropy and Waqf as a model for structured social investment.

A key theme throughout the session was Waqf’s ability to combine wealth preservation with meaningful social impact. By safeguarding endowed assets and directing returns to charitable and developmental objectives, it supports national priorities, upholds donor intent, and extends benefits beyond a donor’s lifetime. For family offices, the discussion highlighted how Waqf can preserve wealth across generations, supporting governance, succession planning, and reducing the risk of asset fragmentation or conflict.

The discussion also explored how Waqf is increasingly part of the UAE’s broader economic and development agenda, supported by strong governance, transparent oversight, and a growing ecosystem of institutions advancing sustainable philanthropy. Participants also examined how Waqf is evolving into a modern, active vehicle that supports this agenda while making structured and impactful giving more accessible to a broader range of donors.

Participants explored practical pathways for individuals, family businesses, foundations and corporates to engage with Waqf, alongside growing public-private collaboration to unlock greater impact from philanthropic capital. The conversation highlighted that strong governance, clear accountability and effective impact measurement are key to strengthening donor confidence and ensuring long-term value from philanthropic assets.

For businesses in particular, the discussion highlighted the opportunity to move beyond traditional corporate social responsibility models and consider how structured philanthropic mechanisms can become part of a broader long-term value creation strategy. As organisations increasingly seek to align commercial success with societal impact, Waqf presents a compelling framework through which businesses can contribute to sustainable development while embedding purposes more deeply into their operations.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi shared insights into its role in regulating, preserving and developing endowed assets, and how effective stewardship supports long-term social and economic value creation. Mandated to manage Abu Dhabi’s endowments, it continues to strengthen the sector’s contribution to sustainable development through innovative investment approaches, responsible stewardship, and ensuring endowed assets generate lasting value for current and future generations.

The discussion reflects Pearl Initiative’s ongoing commitment to advancing corporate governance and strengthening a culture of transparency, accountability and responsible leadership across the Gulf. By convening leaders from the business and philanthropic communities, the organisation continues to highlight how strong governance frameworks underpin effective philanthropy, strengthen institutional resilience, and support long-term social and economic progress.

About the Pearl Initiative

The Pearl Initiative is the Gulf region’s leading independent, non-profit organisation working to promote the business case for a corporate culture of accountability and transparency. Established in 2010 by regional business leaders in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Partnerships, the Pearl Initiative is the only private, non-profit Gulf business network to receive special consultative status from the United Nations Economic and Social Council. The Pearl Initiative runs a series of corporate governance related programmes, including Anti-Corruption Best Practices, Diversity in Business Leadership, Governance in MSMEs, Governance in Family Firms, Governance in Tech, and Governance in Philanthropy. The organisation also conducts locally relevant research, hosts workshops and executive education training sessions, and convenes business leaders, policymakers, students, and non-profit executives to encourage a proactive approach to implementing best practices in the workplace across the Gulf region.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and advances the practice of endowment (waqf), maximising social and financial impact across the community through sustainable investments and partnerships.

In addition to overseeing endowment-related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of the funds of minors, interdicted persons and others, supporting greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars focused on the governance, management and investment of endowments and minors’ funds, while contributing to the evolution of endowment practices across the Emirate.

“https://adawqaf.gov.ae/en”

For further information (not to be published), please contact:

Moustafa Mahdi

MasterMind Business Consultancy – PR & Communications

Direct: +971 (50) 653 9443

E-mail: Moustafa@mmcdubai.com

Website: www.mastermindprdubai.com