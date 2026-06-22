Key highlights

New Takaful solution developed to support wealth protection, succession planning and intergenerational transfer

Launch builds on Manulife's growing commitment to the region, including its recently established DIFC office in Dubai

Leverages Manulife's Global High-Net-Worth expertise across Bermuda, Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai

Dubai, UAE – Manulife today announced the launch of Manulife Maseera Indexed Takaful (MMIT), a wealth protection and legacy planning solution offered in response to the increasingly sophisticated needs of affluent families and business owners across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia region.

As affluent families become increasingly international, high-net-worth clients are placing greater emphasis on protecting wealth, ensuring business continuity and planning for the efficient transfer of assets across generations. Cross-border assets, evolving family structures and growing succession planning needs are driving demand for solutions that bring together protection, wealth accumulation and legacy planning within a single structure.

Drawing on Manulife's Global High-Net-Worth platform, MMIT has been developed to address the evolving needs of affluent families seeking a more integrated approach to wealth planning. Developed over more than two years with input from global experts and Shariah scholars and backed by Manulife’s global financial strength and governance, the solution is designed to support long-term wealth preservation, family continuity and intergenerational transfer.

Manulife has supported high-net-worth clients in the region since 2012 and established its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) office in 2025, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the UAE and strengthening its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing wealth centres. The DIFC office serves as a strategic hub connecting Manulife’s Global High-Net-Worth platform across Bermuda, Hong Kong, Singapore and UAE, supporting the company’s ability to serve internationally connected families and respond to evolving wealth planning needs across the region.

Bonnie Qiu, Chief Executive Officer, Manulife Global High-Net-Worth, said: "We are seeing growing demand for Shariah-compliant wealth planning solutions across the region, as affluent families place greater emphasis on succession planning, family continuity and long-term wealth preservation.

While the region has a well-established Takaful market, there remains a need for more sophisticated solutions that address the evolving protection, liquidity and legacy planning needs of High-Net-Worth families. Manulife Maseera Indexed Takaful was developed in response to these evolving needs, bringing together protection, wealth accumulation, liquidity access and legacy planning within a single Shariah-compliant framework.”

MMIT incorporates a range of features designed to support long-term wealth planning, including liquidity access, growth opportunities linked to the S&P 500 Sharia Index and optional Hibah nomination to facilitate the transfer of assets in accordance with Islamic principles. Supported by independent Shariah oversight, the solution reflects Manulife's commitment to developing sophisticated wealth planning solutions for High-Net-Worth families.

Backed by nearly 140 years of insurance expertise, strong underwriting capabilities and deep experience serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients globally, the company combines financial strength, global scale and specialised wealth planning expertise. Manulife has also been recognised by Euromoney as Asia’s Best Insurance Provider for Wealth Management, underscoring its commitment to delivering solutions for affluent clients and their families.

Manulife supports more than 37 million customers globally, manages approximately US$1.24 trillion in assets and operates across 25 markets worldwide.