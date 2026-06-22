Dubai, UAE — Mawarid Finance and Athar Finance have signed a strategic partnership agreement to develop and issue stablecoin-powered payment cards designed to bridge digital assets with everyday spending, within a secure and Shariah-compliant financial framework.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing the future of digital finance by combining Mawarid Finance’s expertise in financial innovation and regulated financial services with Athar Finance’s focus on next-generation fintech solutions. Together, the two organizations aim to deliver practical payment solutions that enable consumers to seamlessly utilize digital assets in everyday transactions while upholding the principles of transparency, trust, and Shariah-compliant finance.

The partnership responds to growing demand for innovative financial services that combine emerging technologies with values-based financial principles. Through the integration of stablecoin-powered payment capabilities into secure financial infrastructure, Mawarid Finance and Athar Finance aim to support the development of a more accessible, efficient, and future-ready digital economy.

The agreement was signed during the Mawarid Finance Fintech Summit in Dubai, where industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers gathered to discuss the future of payments, tokenization, and digital financial infrastructure. The partnership highlights the role of collaboration in transforming emerging technologies into practical financial solutions that create real value for consumers and businesses.

With its forward-looking leadership, enabling regulatory environment, and thriving innovation ecosystem, the UAE continues to attract pioneers developing transformative financial solutions that bridge tradition and technology.

Mr. Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Mawarid Finance, said: "This partnership reflects our commitment to driving the next phase of financial innovation in the UAE by developing practical solutions that bridge traditional financial services with emerging digital technologies. By collaborating with Athar Finance, we aim to deliver secure, Shariah-compliant payment solutions that enhance the usability of digital assets while supporting the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in the digital economy."

Samira Solaiman Athar Finance, said:

"We are proud to partner with Mawarid Finance on this important initiative, which represents a significant step toward making digital assets more accessible and relevant for everyday use. By combining innovation with the principles of Shariah-compliant finance, we are creating solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers while maintaining the highest standards of trust, transparency, and compliance. Together, we look forward to contributing to the future of responsible digital finance in the UAE and beyond."

The partnership between Mawarid Finance and Athar Finance reinforces the UAE's reputation as a leading destination for fintech innovation, where bold ideas are supported, innovation is responsibly enabled, and the future of finance is actively being shaped.

About Mawarid Finance

Mawarid Finance is a leading financial institution focused on delivering innovative banking solutions and expanding its digital capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the market.

About Athar Finance

Athar Finance is a fintech company focused on developing innovative, Shariah-compliant digital financial solutions that enhance accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in the evolving digital economy.