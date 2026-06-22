Dubai, UAE – Arabian Ethicals, a Ghobash Group enterprise, has successfully achieved the ISO 31000:2018 Risk Management Certification, marking a major milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to governance excellence, structured risk oversight, and long term sustainable growth.

The ISO 31000:2018 standard is internationally recognized for providing comprehensive principles and guidelines for the design, implementation, and continual improvement of risk management frameworks. The certification confirms that Arabian Ethicals has established a robust, enterprise wide risk management system aligned with global best practices. This system supports disciplined and informed decision making across all levels of the organization.

Operating within the highly regulated and mission critical healthcare distribution sector requires a structured and forward looking approach to risk. Arabian Ethicals has therefore implemented a comprehensive framework that enables the systematic identification, assessment, treatment, and monitoring of risks across operational, financial, regulatory, strategic, and supply chain functions. Risk considerations are embedded into business planning and day to day operations, ensuring oversight remains consistent and proactive.

Achieving ISO 31000:2018 certification further strengthens the company’s governance architecture. It formalizes accountability, enhances internal controls, and reinforces a culture of risk awareness across departments. This integrated approach also strengthens business continuity. The company is better positioned to anticipate disruptions, safeguard supply chain integrity, and maintain uninterrupted delivery of healthcare products to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and medical partners across the UAE.

By aligning its risk governance practices with internationally accepted standards, Arabian Ethicals reinforces regulatory compliance and audit readiness. The certification also enhances stakeholder confidence by demonstrating operational discipline and transparency. In parallel, the structured framework supports more effective strategic planning. Leadership can evaluate emerging risks, respond to market shifts, and pursue growth opportunities with greater clarity and measured oversight.

As part of the Ghobash Group, Arabian Ethicals continues to align its governance practices with the broader group’s emphasis on sustainability and accountability. Through continuous improvement and ongoing risk monitoring, the company strengthens its operational resilience and long term stability. This achievement reinforces Arabian Ethicals’ position as a trusted healthcare distribution partner committed to ethical business conduct and sustained value creation within the UAE healthcare ecosystem.

About Arabian Ethicals

Established in 1977, Arabian Ethicals – a Ghobash Group Enterprise – is a leading UAE-based healthcare distributor with a strong focus on pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and animal care. The company enables global partners to navigate the UAE market through regulatory expertise, strong public-private relationships, and deep regional insight. With a portfolio spanning high-impact therapeutic areas such as oncology and diabetes, Arabian Ethicals is committed to improving patient access and advancing healthcare outcomes across the region.

For more information, visit arabianethicals.ae or write to info@arabianethicals.ae. You can also follow Arabian Ethicals on LinkedIn.

Contact information:

Tony Hamad

Group Marketing Director