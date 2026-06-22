Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announces that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Smart Managed Solutions (“Smart” or the “Company”), a fast-growing UK provider of mechanical and electrical (“M&E”) facilities management services. As part of the transaction, Smart’s co-founders will retain a meaningful minority stake in the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in London, Smart is a specialist provider of critical M&E maintenance services, including HVAC, electrical, fire, water and gas systems. The Company focuses on high-quality commercial office buildings and technical end-markets such as life sciences, education, digital infrastructure and public sector assets. Smart has built a differentiated reputation through consistently high service quality, data-led delivery model and strong relationships with blue-chip managing agents and direct clients. The business has delivered strong performance, generating over £100 million in revenue and achieving over 30% annual organic growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for high quality, reliable, mission-critical facilities management services in a large, resilient and highly fragmented market.

Under Investcorp’s ownership, Smart is expected to pursue further organic growth, alongside a targeted M&A strategy to expand into new end-markets and regions across the UK. Investcorp will support the business in its next phase of development, including continued investment in technology and further professionalisation of the organisation.

José Pfeifer, Head of European Private Equity Buyouts at Investcorp, said: “Smart represents a compelling opportunity to invest in a high-quality business operating in a large, resilient and growing market. Its strong track record, differentiated offering, and position in mission-critical services, provide a solid foundation for further expansion. We look forward to supporting the organisation in its next phase of growth, including through continued investment and targeted acquisitions.”

Owen Li, Managing Director at Investcorp, added: “We are excited to partner with Smart, its founders and management team at this exciting stage of growth. Having built a strong relationship, we are aligned on a clear vision for the business and look forward to working closely together to scale the platform and continue delivering best-in-class, client-centric services.”

Lee Bainbridge and Alex Wilkin, Co-Founders of Smart, said: “Smart has built a strong reputation for service quality and customer delivery, supported by an outstanding team. We are excited to partner with Investcorp as we enter the next phase of growth, benefiting from their experience in supporting founder-owned businesses and scaling platforms in this sector.”

Lee Metcalfe, CEO of Smart, added: “We look forward to working with Investcorp as we continue to grow the business. Their strategic support and sector expertise will enable us to further strengthen our offering, invest in our capabilities, including technology, and pursue new opportunities across the UK market.”

The transaction further strengthens Investcorp’s track record in the UK, building on recent investments including Stowe Family Law in 2024 and Outcomes First Group in 2023, and reinforces its continued focus on investing in high-quality, differentiated and mission-critical service businesses. It also complements Investcorp’s broader activity in the commercial services sector globally, including its investments in RESA Power in the US and Kee Safety in the UK, underscoring the firm’s conviction in resilient, essential service platforms across key markets.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Infrastructure and Real Estate), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).

Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients and seeking to create long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

We invest capital in our products and strategies, aligning interests with our clients and other stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages approximately $62 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

For further information, visit http://www.investcorp.com/ and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Smart Managed Solutions

Smart is an innovative, award winning Hard FM provider that is redefining the building maintenance services sector through a data-driven and energy-conscious approach. In an industry where operational resilience, compliance, and sustainability are paramount, Smart offers a smarter way to manage assets and environments. Their technology-first model merges predictive, data-driven maintenance with intelligent energy management, significantly reducing downtime, extending asset life, and lowering operational costs.

Smart delivers real-time performance insights that facilitate informed decision-making, support regulatory compliance, and enhance transparency across buildings and portfolios, with every solution tailored for secure, high-performance environments. By integrating digital innovation with sustainability principles, Smart optimises building performance while assisting our customers in achieving carbon reduction goals and broader ESG commitments.



Media Contacts:

International / GCC

Firas El Amine

+973 175 15404

felamine@investcorp.com



Europe

Ambrose Fullalove

+44 (0)797 098 2748 investcorp@fticonsulting.com



Fenella Cuthbert

Senior Director, United Arab Emirates

+971 56 914 6615