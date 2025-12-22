Empowering entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into thriving digital businesses

Kuwait City – PayTabs Kuwait, a member of the PayTabs Group – MENA’s award-winning payment orchestration powerhouse – today announced it has entered a strategic partnership with BEDE Kuwait, Powered by Zain. BEDE provides a powerful suite of business-grade payment services built to help businesses of all sizes launch faster, sell across channels, and get paid seamlessly. The alliance is designed to accelerate digital commerce across Kuwait and empower merchants with seamless, secure, and locally optimised financial technology solutions.

Announced during NEXUS 2025, the partnership introduced a pilot of the BEDE Shop, a rapid web-enablement social commerce platform powered by PayTabs, giving entrepreneurs and small businesses the ability to create a branded online storefront and begin selling in minutes. With a guided, few-click setup, merchants can add products, customize their store, and deliver a seamless cart-to-checkout experience without the cost of hiring developers or agencies.

The platform once fully rolled-out, will enable Kuwait’s ever-growing SME and startup economy to turn talent into instant payments through secure links shared across multiple social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, as well as accept contactless payments via a static QR code, one of the safest ways to get paid online or in-store.

BEDE is Zain Group’s FinTech brand for consumers and businesses, rolled out across several Zain markets as part of Zain’s ‘4WARD-Progress with Purpose’ strategy in driving financial inclusion and contributing to the evolution of the region’s digital ecosystem.

Speaking on the collaboration, Anwar AlQenaei, General Manager of PayTabs Kuwait, said:

“This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to shaping Kuwait’s digital future. Together with BEDE, we’re enabling a new era of business agility, innovation and sustainable growth for Kuwaiti merchants. This alliance empowers entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into thriving digital businesses.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmad Al-Nafisi, General Manager of BEDE Kuwait, added:

“At BEDE, we are focused on building an integrated digital payments platform that enables merchants and entrepreneurs to manage their businesses with ease and security, whether through point-of-sale solutions or various online payment channels. Our partnership with PayTabs Kuwait allows us to offer innovative solutions that cater to merchants across sectors, equipping them with practical tools to grow and expand within Kuwait and beyond.”

By integrating PayTabs’ payment orchestration capabilities with BEDE’s expanding fintech suite powered by Zain’s market-leading digital infrastructure, the collaboration brings to life a fully connected digital commerce ecosystem. Businesses of every size from startups to national enterprises can now access a unified set of solutions that streamline payment acceptance, simplify invoicing, enhance security, and deliver a frictionless checkout experience tailored to the Kuwaiti market.

This alliance reinforces BEDE’s commitment to building a next generation fintech platform that enables businesses to operate with flexibility and confidence. It also strengthens PayTabs Kuwait’s mission to simplify digital commerce and champion merchant enablement through strategic, high-impact partnerships across the region.

PayTabs Kuwait continues to advance its broader vision of powering inclusive, future-ready financial ecosystems across the MENA region. The partnership with BEDE Kuwait represents a major milestone in strengthening Kuwait’s digital infrastructure and paving the way for a more dynamic, competitive, and digitally empowered merchant landscape.

About PayTabs Kuwait

MENA’s award-winning payment solutions powerhouse PayTabs Group and Concept Combined Group have formed a partnership to operate together as a payment technology company in Kuwait that rolls out its services under the PayTabs Kuwait brand umbrella. At PayTabs, we are dedicated to shaping the future of digital payments in Kuwait. Our commitment to innovation and building strategic partnerships drives us to create a seamless, secure, and dynamic economic environment. This vision underscores our dedication to fostering financial inclusion and innovation across the Middle East. By delivering world-class payment solutions to Kuwaiti businesses, we aim to unlock new opportunities and offer inclusive financial products that fuel growth and success.

About PayTabs Group

PayTabs is a payments infrastructure company providing exceptional solutions that are simple, secure, and scalable to drive local commerce and power financial inclusion across the region. It was founded by Saudi entrepreneur Abdulaziz Al Jouf in 2014, with a vision to power every digital transaction in the region. PayTabs processes transactions in multiple currencies and markets, swiftly and securely. By providing the infrastructure for B2B payment solutions, including digital invoicing for businesses, QR code, social media payments, point of sale and switching platforms, PayTabs facilitates seamless e-commerce and social commerce solutions for merchants, super merchants, and governments. For over a decade, PayTabs has custom built and exported a full stack of game changing solutions. These include mobile applications, hospitality, governmental, education, airline, travel, transport, and biller solutions, to interlink the multi-billion-dollar enterprise market chain in the region. In October 2024, PayTabs became the first in Arab World to be recognized as a top 100 Global Fintech Company, delivering payment technology designed and built in Saudi Arabia to the global fintech arena. Today, PayTabs AI powered Orchestration platform allows businesses multiple layers of customization to become fully independent payment platforms, with their own design and branding, using ready-made, compliant technology. It's a fully managed payment solution, including onboarding, transaction monitoring, and reporting, tailored to specific business needs. All engagement models are free from licensing requirements, offering flexibility and cost savings to businesses. The PayTabs Consultancy Suite, offers AI-powered intelligence turning data into decisive action, transforming every payment into a driver of growth and profitability for multiple industries across the region.

PayTabs has dedicated offices in KSA, UAE, Egypt and presence in other locales including Jordan, and Kuwait. The company is an equal opportunities employer. More milestones on: https://paytabs.com/en/

About BEDE Kuwait

BEDE is Zain Group’s FinTech brand for consumers and businesses, rolled out across several Zain markets as part of Zain’s ‘4WARD-Progress with Purpose’ strategy in driving financial inclusion and contributing to the evolution of the region’s digital ecosystem. BEDE stems from Arabic and means “in my hand”, along with the slogan “When you get more, you do more”.

Built for scale and simplicity, BEDE Kuwait delivers a complete omni-channel stack solution for startups, merchants and large enterprises offering POS solutions for secure, high-throughput in-store payments, QR-based payments for frictionless checkout across physical and digital touchpoints, payment links (one-time, recurring; installment-based with automated reminders and scheduled link creations), developer-friendly APIs for website/app integrations and multiple payment methods (e.g., KNET, credit cards, Apple Pay). It also offers a user-friendly merchant portal and analytics-rich dashboard providing real-time visibility across transactions, reconciliation, and performance reporting paired with fast settlement cycles to support healthier cash flow & faster revenue recognition.