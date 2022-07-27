Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: On the occasion of the World Nature Conservation Day, which is annually observed around the globe on July 28, Mr. Isa Ahmed Al Doseri, Managing Director of Pavilion Energy, asserted the great strides made by the Kingdom of Bahrain in the field of sustainable development and environmental protection, significantly contributing to the international efforts exerted to protect the planet.

Mr. Al Doseri underlined the pioneering initiatives launched by the Kingdom in this field, following the wise directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the keen follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He mentioned the ‘Net-Zero’ and ‘Forever Green’ initiatives, supervised by the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD), under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of NIAD Consultative Council, in addition to the recent formation of the Ministry of Sustainable Development, which clearly reflects Bahrain’s leading position in adopting the sustainable development march by launching strategies to diversify the economy, boost welfare and realise economic and social balance.

Moreover, Mr. Al Doseri reiterated Pavilion Energy’s keenness to support the Kingdom’s efforts by providing exceptional solutions in the field of environmental protection. He noted the qualitative project supervised by the Company in Salman City, a unique model of circular economy with its optimum utilisation of waste that is harnessed in the development process instead of being disposed in a manner affecting the environment.

Elaborating further he stated: "The Kingdom of Bahrain has proved its pioneering role in the environmental field through the adoption of several initiatives and programmes that reflect its visionary plans and strategies, manifesting the efforts made regionally and internationally to realise the UN Sustainable Development Goals and achieve the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.”

Mr. Al Doseri added: "At Pavilion Energy, we are proud of our reliance on systems and technologies made in Bahrain, confirming the vital role Bahrain now plays in protecting the environment. The Pavilion Group of Companies, which consists of Pavilion Renewables, Pavilion Energy and Pavilion Water, is inspired by the tangible endeavours of the Kingdom to achieve evident progress in the environmental field and to harness waste in the development process.”

It is noteworthy that Pavilion is a renewable energy and resource management group of companies that has been developing technologies worldwide for a variety of sectors since 1988. Headquartered in Bahrain since 2017, it is today one of the leading global companies providing efficient, environmentally friendly products that help businesses merge profitability with sustainability, generating renewable power, reducing energy costs, producing clean water, and lowering their environmental footprint.

