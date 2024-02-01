Dubai, UAE – Pavilion at The Beach, JBR introduces two additional dining establishments, rounding up a selection of six licensed restaurants. Experience the allure of this perfect year-round destination and revel in bubbles and grapes from lunch to starlit evenings, all while enjoying a captivating view of the Arabian Sea.

What the Pavilion at The Beach, JBR has on offer for you:

Babushka

The newly opened at Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, Babushka is a two-story Slavic restaurant and bar offering day-to-night experiences, featuring traditional-inspired cuisine with a modern twist. The licensed restaurant is offering a distinctive Georgian menu, showcasing Octopus Satsivi, Khinkali, and Marbled Beef Tataki, and specially designed by a renowned Georgian chef. Experience the rich flavours of the Georgian kitchen’s artistry with a contemporary take on classics. The Marbled Beef Tataki, elevated with the exquisite fusion of Tkemali sauce and Jonjoli, promises a delicious symphony of taste and texture, taking every diner on a journey to Georgia.

For reservations, call +971 58 908 1100.

Mu-Kii Pan Asian Tapas

Celebrate the opening of Pavilion’s second addition, the elegant and laid-back lounge adorned with contemporary furnishings and a sleek interior, Mu-Kii, with a 25% off on your bill until March 31. Featuring an innovative iPad order concept, patrons can enjoy unlimited dining from a menu of over 100 Japanese dishes with a one-time payment. The restaurant also has an All-You-Can-Eat option for AED 135. This 2.5hrs experience will see diners experience a spread of four items served every 15 minutes, giving them an opportunity to try a range of dishes. Children aged 6 to 12 can indulge in this experience for half the price, while little ones up to 5 years eat for free.

Reservations can be made by calling +971 54 281 8168.

La Mezcaleria at The Beach, JBR

La Mezcaleria is a playful coastal spot, perfect to unwind, vibe to live performances and watch the sunset over Dubai, while enjoying a wide range of cocktails and dishes from an extensive international menu. Savour a special Breakfast After Noon menu curated for the late risers at La Mezcaleria at The Beach, JBR. Enjoy the extended breakfast/brunch hours from noon to 5 pm, Sunday through Friday. Catering to morning cravings well beyond conventional hours, the restaurant presents enticing packages starting at AED 60. The breakfast affair offers diverse options, with all-you-can-eat breakfast favourites, including waffles, eggs, and pancakes, complemented by mimosas and margaritas.

For reservations, call +971 56 520 2020.

Hurricane's Grill & Bar

Satisfy those hunger pangs for steak, ribs and burgers with your favourite drinks at Hurricane’s Grill & Bar. Enjoy a casual dining experience combining traditional South African, Portuguese and modern Australian influences.

Diners celebrating their birthdays soon are in for a treat this season. Simply download and activate the Hurricane’s Grill & Bar mobile app 24 hours before your visit to enjoy a special birthday deal of 25% off the entire bill. Offer is for a limited time only.

For reservations, call +971 4 386 1613.

CLAW BBQ

CLAW BBQ at The Beach, JBR is a multi-award winning lively American Comfort Food restaurant and bar with oversized portions, cocktails, and entertainment, including the infamous Bucking Bronco.

This foodie favourite is offering diners the chance to revitalise their Saturdays with the All-American Brunch. Featuring seafood, juicy burgers, tasty wings, along with unlimited house beverages, this spread will be a hit with friends. Brunch-goers can enjoy unlimited house beverages, bubbles, and pints of hops while being entertained by games and a resident DJ starting from AED 199.

For reservations, call +971 4 577 4357.

Eataly at The Beach, JBR

Elevate your wine experience at Eataly at The Beach, JBR. Offering a premium Italian experience spanning two floors, an expansive open bar, a dedicated cheese room, and outdoor terraces with scenic seaside views, spending the evening with friends here becomes the only enticing option.

The Amarone Event on January 26th and 27th will take guests on an immersive journey of the finest wines. They can participate in a masterclass and celebration featuring the famous Amarone wine. Explore, taste, and savour the sweet and smooth flavours as you are served five distinct wines, perfectly paired with canapes.

Masterclasses on January 26 at 7:00pm for AED 175 per person

Celebration on January 27 at 7:00om for AED 195 per person with free flow of drinks & canapes

For reservations, contact on WhatsApp: +971 55 224 4391.

Offer does not include drinks

Head to Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, where you can revel in the joy of good drinks and good times!

