UAE: MoEngage, an insights-led engagement platform has enabled PassTo, a prominent international remittance platform to drive higher deposits and transfers, uplift engagement, and boost retention across the customer’s lifecycle while personalizing the experience.

Developing a better customer understanding is very important for the customer-driven money transfer app. That is where the search for an insights-led customer engagement platform began. The brand decided to choose MoEngage, primarily because of the user-friendly and intuitive interface, and the impressive analytics suite which enabled them to utilize rich customer data, convert it into actionable insights, and segment customers into different cohorts to run more engaging campaigns.

For an experience-led money transfer service, engaging with customers and building deeper trust is key. The team was able to identify a gap in the onboarding process that needed immediate resolution. The potential next-generation digital bank observed customers drop off after registering to the service and before completing the KYC process. Leveraging MoEngage, PassTo worked on reducing this gap by sending push notifications and awareness email campaigns encouraging customers to complete the KYC process. Post KYC completion and approval, customers are able to deposit funds and transfer them to international destinations. MoEngage was instrumental in driving customers to take the next step and become transacting customers.

PassTo was also able to boost retention by identifying customers who didn’t make any transfers within a certain duration, and presenting them with customized incentives and offers, via push campaigns. By automating this process, PassTo not only saved on precious manpower but also activated dormant customers, driving repeat usage from them. MoEngage has also helped PassTo drive higher traffic by sending push campaigns to customer segments when the exchange rates are attractive, thus encouraging higher transaction volume.

We were able to achieve this by identifying and segmenting customers through MoEngage’s analytics dashboard and then running campaigns that inform them about our appealing exchange rates. Using MoEngage’s insights-led customer engagement platform, we have also been able to drive higher transactions on special occasions like valentines day, mother’s day, and other national events happening worldwide. We further aim to leverage the deeper insights and utilize the advanced functionalities to drive higher conversions and more meaningful customer engagement’, says AbdelRahman El-Sergani, VP, PassTo.

For the final quarter of 2021, PassTo was able to attribute 22% of its transactions to MoEngage. Speaking of the collaboration, Sweta Duseja, Director Customer Success for Middle East and Africa at MoEngage, said, ‘It is a pleasure to be able to drive more than 20% of transactions for a brand like PassTo. The work they are doing will undoubtedly make remittances and money transfers easy, secure, seamless, affordable, and real-time, and we’re beyond honored to be a part of this journey. We look forward to helping PassTo with even deeper and more actionable customer insights, to drive higher engagement and boost retention.’

About PassTo

PassTo is developing to become the world's next-generation digital bank that saves its consumers time, money, and energy. PassTo gives expats around the world the luxury of sending money across the globe in real-time, with affordable prices without waiting for days. PassTo enables you to send money across 90 countries with real-time exchange rates, and send Airtime top-ups to over 150 countries. All of this at the most convenient prices is possible because of PassTo’s proprietary algorithm that compares rates between a number of service providers ensuring you get the best prices at all times.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1000 global consumer brands such as Samsung, Nestle, Ally Financial, McAfee, T-Mobile, Flipkart, Airtel, Landmark Group, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power the digital experiences for over 900 million users every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

