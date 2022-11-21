Dubai, UAE – Park Hyatt Dubai has been a staple to Dubai’s culture ever since it opened doors back in 2005, recognized as the one of the best resorts in city, the 5-star luxury resort has taken home multiple trophies at the travel industry’s most prestigious awards programme, the World Travel Awards.

The World Travel Awards held their 29th annual ceremony in Amman, Jordan where industry professionals from all over the region gathered as WTA unveiled the best travel, tourism, and hospitality brands at the coveted gala.

Park Hyatt Dubai was undoubtedly the star of the night as they took home awards for ‘World’s Leading Corporate Resort 2022’, ‘Middle East’s Leading Corporate Resort 2022’ as well as taking home a trophy for ‘Middle East’s Most Romantic Resort 2022’, while the iconic Dubai Creek Resort was honoured with ‘World’s Leading Hotel Dining & Entertainment Experience 2022’ award.

Keeping the winning streak alive, Park Hyatt Dubai also triumphed at the World Golf Awards on the 15th of November as they took home awards for ‘World’s Best Golf Hotel 2022’ & ‘Middle East’s Best Golf Hotel’ at the 9th annual gala ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.

Park Hyatt Dubai’s wins reflect the property’s commitment to excellence, which is demonstrated through the hotel’s well-trained staff from over 60 nationalities.

Park Hyatt Dubai offers access to the world-famous Dubai Creek Golf Club, meaning guests can enjoy a host of recreation and sporting facilities spread across the expansive 93-acre property which includes 14 award-winning restaurants, a spectacular marina with 122 berths, residential villas, world-class spa facilities, a stunning Lagoon beach and a world-class golfing experience.

About Park Hyatt Dubai

Park Hyatt Dubai is a luxury retreat adjacent to the world-famous Dubai Creek Golf Club. Found on the banks of Dubai Creek, Park Hyatt Dubai is a haven of tranquillity and escapism, transporting guests to a world that seems far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, despite being located just minutes from Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Deira and Dubai International Airport.

Stepping foot on the property evokes a truly unique feeling of timeless elegance and resplendent relaxation, with the iconic blue and white features reminiscent of stunning Greek architecture. Home to an array of award-winning F&B outlets, the majestic Amara Spa, designer hair salon and with its loction just next to an 18-hole Championship Golf Course, Park Hyatt Dubai is the city’s undisputed destination of excellence.