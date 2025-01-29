Pardo Yachts announces exclusive dealership with Ocean 360 in the UAE

Debut participation in the Dubai International Boat Show 2025 with the Pardo 38 and Pardo 43

Pardo Yachts, the renowned Italian luxury yacht manufacturer, has officially entered the UAE and Gulf region through an exclusive partnership with Ocean 360, a leading provider of premium yacht services based in Dubai. This strategic move underscores the importance of the Middle East market for Pardo Yachts’ international growth. The collaboration will be celebrated with Pardo Yachts’ debut appearance at the prestigious Dubai International Boat Show 2025, where the brand will present its flagship models, the Pardo 38 and Pardo 43.



Strategic Expansion into the UAE and Gulf Region

Recognized globally for exceptional design, innovation, and craftsmanship, Pardo Yachts is expanding its presence into one of the world’s most affluent yachting markets. The Gulf region, particularly the UAE, represents a significant opportunity for the brand to connect with discerning yacht owners who value luxury, performance, and bespoke design.

Marcello Veronesi, CEO of Cantiere del Pardo, highlighted the importance of this milestone, stating:“The Middle East holds strategic importance for Pardo Yachts’ global expansion. Partnering with Ocean 360, a trusted and well-established name in the UAE, gives us confidence that this market will embrace the unparalleled quality and style that define our yachts.”

Sebastian Dumitrescu, CEO of Ocean 360, underscored this point: “We are honored to represent Pardo Yachts as their exclusive dealer in the UAE. Their innovative designs and exceptional craftsmanship align perfectly with our mission to deliver world-class yachting experiences. We are excited to present their stunning yachts to clients across the region.”

Pardo Yachts at the Dubai International Boat Show 2025

Pardo Yachts’ first-ever participation in the Dubai International Boat Show, from 19-23 February 2025, will mark a pivotal moment for the brand. Ocean 360 will showcase two iconic models from Pardo’s walkaround range – the Pardo 38 and Pardo 43. Both yachts embody Italian excellence, combining sleek design, superior performance, and customizable luxury interiors tailored to meet the unique preferences of each owner.

Flagship Models: The Pardo 38 and Pardo 43

The Pardo 38 and Pardo 43 stand out for their perfect balance of aesthetics and functionality.

Designed to ensure maximum versatility, these models combine comfort and performance in every detail. Visitors to the Dubai International Boat Show will have the opportunity to explore up close how Pardo Yachts' craftsmanship and attention to detail translate into intelligent and refined use of space on board each model.



Experience Pardo Yachts in Dubai

Pardo Yachts and Ocean 360 invite yachting enthusiasts and potential owners to visit Stand MD 15 at the Dubai International Boat Show 2025.