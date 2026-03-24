PangaeaX provides companies with challenge‑based talent verification that measures performance, not credentials

This helps improve hiring accuracy and ROI on digital transformation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – PangaeaX, an end-to-end data talent and business enablement ecosystem, has announced the launch of its new tech talent initiative, designed to strengthen the UAE’s digital capabilities and support the nation’s vision for a future-ready knowledge economy. The initiative aims to accelerate the development of practical, proven talent by enabling data professionals to solve real business challenges through PangaeaX's CompeteX and AuthenX platforms.

Organizations across sectors, such as finance, retail, healthcare, and energy, are accelerating their digital programs. Yet many struggle to hire the right talent and validate whether their teams can deliver results. Traditional hiring processes and interviews often fail to measure applied technical capability, leaving businesses vulnerable to misaligned investments and stalled transformation efforts.

By integrating challenge-based authentication, PangaeaX offers a reliable mechanism to evaluate real skill, improve talent placement, and enhance ROI on digital initiatives. The new talent initiative stands to play a pivotal role in shaping a more effective and resilient tech workforce across the UAE.

Through CompeteX and AuthenX, PangaeaX has created a practical, challenge-driven model that helps businesses validate talent based on performance rather than credentials. AuthenX verifies individual skills through AI-led interviews and portfolio screening, while CompeteX hosts live data challenges that assess how professionals understand, analyze, and solve genuine business problems, offering a more accurate measure of capability.

The initiative supports the UAE’s national digital agenda by:

Empowering the next generation of data and tech specialists

Providing companies a more dependable way to identify skilled problem-solvers

Fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation

“Helping the UAE build a competitive and future-ready digital workforce is an important part of our mission,” said Jadd Elliot Dib, CEO of PangaeaX. “Many businesses today are struggling with what to do with the data they hold, but real transformation comes from people who can turn that data into action. This initiative enables companies to connect with individuals who have proven their capability, not just on paper, but through practical, challenge-based performance. We’re proud to contribute to the UAE’s vision and empower talent to make a lasting impact.”

Among the standout performers in recent CompeteX challenges is Satendra Kushwaha, whose disciplined, quality‑driven approach earned him top recognition on the platform. When Satendra first joined, he faced the challenge of adapting to complex workflows, detailed project guidelines, and unfamiliar tools. Instead of rushing through tasks, he focused on deeply understanding instructions, analyzing requirements, and maintaining accuracy in every submission.

Through consistent effort, careful review, and continuous improvement, Satendra achieved a strong approval rate and became a reliable contributor within the ecosystem. His methodical approach, which prioritizes quality over speed, set him apart from others in the competition.

Satendra credits his success to consistency, patience, and a commitment to learning from feedback. He encourages future participants to focus on mastering guidelines and refining their skills with every challenge.

Reflecting on his experience, Satendra described CompeteX as “a structured and engaging platform that helps individuals grow their skills and challenge themselves through meaningful work.”

Building on this initiative, PangaeaX plans to expand its ecosystem through a series of industry-aligned challenges, university and corporate partnerships, and upskilling programs. PangaeaX envisions a UAE where businesses can tap into a dynamic, challenge-verified talent pool and where data professionals gain continuous opportunities to prove their abilities in high-impact environments.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Eliane Chalhoub

Senior Communications Manager, Aurora The Agency

eliane@auroratheagency.com

About PangaeaX:

PangaeaX is the data supercontinent: an end‑to‑end ecosystem built to empower organizations and individuals through data driven intelligence, verified talent, and real‑world problem solving. Established in 2021 by CEO Jadd Elliot Dib, PangaeaX is designed exclusively for the domains of data science, analytics, and AI. It connects skills verification, freelancing, networking, and challenge‑based competition into one seamless, interconnected platform.

With a vibrant community of over 50,000 data professionals, PangaeaX brings together organizations, experts, and aspiring talent to collaborate, innovate, and shape a smarter, more connected future. PangaeaX's comprehensive product suite supports every stage of the data journey, encompassing OutsourceX for verified freelancing, AuthenX for AI powered skill authentication, CompeteX for real‑world challenge competitions, and ConnectX for community and networking.

PangaeaX exists to make data work for everyone: simple, connected, and built for real world outcomes.