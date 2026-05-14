Dubai, UAE - Union Insurance Company, one of the leading providers of innovative customer-focused insurance solutions to individuals and organisations in the UAE, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026. The period was marked by a steady increase in core insurance business and a notable improvement in technical margins and investment performance, reflecting the company's disciplined approach to underwriting and strong support from reinsurers.

Key Financial Highlights:

24% surge in Gross Written Premium in Q1 2026, from AED 196 million in Q1 2025 to AED 243 million in Q1 2026

21% increase in Net Insurance and Investment Results , rising from AED 15.2 million in Q1 2025 to AED 18.4 million in Q1 2026

, rising from AED 15.2 million in Q1 2025 to AED 18.4 million in Q1 2026 16% growth in Insurance Revenue up from AED 144 million in Q1 2025 to AED 167 million in Q1 2026 in accordance with IFRS 17

up from AED 144 million in Q1 2025 to AED 167 million in Q1 2026 in accordance with IFRS 17 8% rise in Net Profit after tax, from AED 13 million in Q1 2025 reaching AED 14.1 million in Q1 2026

The performance this quarter demonstrated the success of the company’s underwriting strategy and its ability to deliver sustainable value to stakeholders. These results support the company’s growth objectives and reinforce its dedication to providing superior service to policyholders.

About Union Insurance Company

Established in 1998 and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Union Insurance Company is regulated by the UAE Central Bank and has a paid-up capital of AED 250 million. The company provides a wide range of individual and commercial insurance products to clients in the UAE.

For further information, please contact Riham Osama or Sara Mohamed at: +97143787777 or email:

riham.o@unioninsurance.ae or sara.m@unioninsurance.ae