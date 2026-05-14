Abu Dhabi, UAE: Concluding the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), Masdar City announced that its M19 A&B Office Buildings have achieved a 5 Pearl Estidama rating, marking the first commercial office development in the United Arab Emirates and setting a new regional benchmark for sustainable commercial development. The milestone further reinforces Masdar City’s position as a global green-print for sustainable urban development and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The milestone reflects nearly two decades of Masdar City’s commitment to advancing sustainable development, resource efficiency, and climate-resilient infrastructure, while supporting the UAE’s long-term economic diversification and Net Zero 2050 ambitions.

Awarded under the Estidama Pearl Rating System (PRS), a 5 Pearl rating represents the highest level of sustainable building certification in Abu Dhabi. The achievement recognizes exceptional performance across sustainability, energy efficiency, water conservation, operational resilience, and occupant wellbeing, while setting a new benchmark for future-ready commercial developments in the region.

The M19 A&B Office Buildings were designed and developed in line with Masdar City’s sustainability objectives and integrate advanced environmental technologies and smart urban planning principles. The development achieved 91.8 percent energy savings beyond ASHRAE 90.1-2010 baselines through passive design techniques and the integration of solar photovoltaic panels, reduced indoor water consumption by 45 percent through high-efficiency water systems and smart controls, achieved a 56 percent reduction in heat insulation gain, and lowered cooling load by 63 percent, collectively demonstrating the scalable impact of integrated sustainable design.

Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar City, said: “Over the past 20 years, Masdar City has played a leading role in advancing sustainable urban development in the UAE and beyond. The achievement of the UAE's first Estidama 5 Pearl-rated commercial office development reflects our continued commitment to championing sustainability and demonstrating that the Estidama framework is a proven enabler of both environmental performance and long-term commercial success. As Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision 2030 accelerates investment in future-ready infrastructure and sustainable economic growth, Masdar City is proud to lead by example in developing resilient, high-performance communities that support national priorities while enhancing quality of life for businesses, residents, and future generations.”

The project also targets LEED Platinum and WELL Gold certifications, further reinforcing Masdar City’s integrated approach to sustainability, operational efficiency, and human-centric urban design. The development includes electric vehicle charging infrastructure, bicycle parking connected to the Masdar City network, shaded pedestrian walkways and public spaces, sustainable construction materials, and enhanced air quality and wellness measures designed to support healthier and more liveable urban environments.

Masdar City is home to several landmark sustainable developments, including the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) headquarters, the Net Zero Mosque, MC2 and The Link, each reflecting the city’s commitment to integrating sustainability into every aspect of urban life.

As the UAE accelerates investment in sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, and climate resilience, Masdar City continues to serve as a world-class business and technology hub and a “green-print” for cities seeking to be part of the solution to climate change.

About Masdar City

Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban community, a world-class business and technology hub, and a “green print” for cities that want to be part of the solution to climate change. With one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, we are dedicated to creating a new kind of city, a new way of working and living, and a more sustainable future for everyone.

The Masdar City Free Zone is a diverse, innovative, and ambitious group of over 2,000 organizations that benefit from comprehensive business support as well as the city’s rich ecosystem. Tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens Energy, G42, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several Fortune 500 companies, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The Masdar City Free Zone also includes The Catalyst, a clean-tech start-up investor powered by both Masdar City and BP.