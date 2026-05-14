Cadaveric and simulation-based training designed to support clinical skill development

Dubai, UAE: MedLab Training Institute, a UAE-based medical education provider specialising in cadaveric and simulation-based surgical training, has announced the launch of its new surgical training facility at Dubai Science Park, the region’s leading science-focused ecosystem and part of TECOM Group PJSC.

The launch responds to the increasing demand for practical, hands-on clinical training, as healthcare professionals across the region seek to enhance procedural skills and adopt advanced surgical techniques.

The institute is designed to support approximately 1,000 to 1,500 healthcare professionals annually, including consultants, specialists, and early-career practitioners. Training programmes are delivered by international faculty, regional experts, and industry partners, providing participants with exposure to diverse surgical approaches and techniques.

Faculty typically include consultant-level surgeons and specialists with extensive clinical and academic experience, many of whom are affiliated with leading teaching hospitals and universities across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

“MedLab’s new facility in Dubai Science Park reinforces the strength of the UAE’s healthcare and life sciences ecosystem in attracting specialised training capabilities,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group. “By enabling advanced surgical training within a structured, hands-on environment, this facility contributes directly to improving clinical capability and ultimately supporting better patient care outcomes across the region. We welcome MedLab to our community and look forward to its contribution to advancing medical education in line with ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

The facility brings together cadaveric training laboratories, advanced audiovisual systems for live demonstration and recording, and dedicated teaching spaces designed to support immersive, experience-based learning. Cadaveric training plays a critical role in this approach, allowing clinicians to work on real

human anatomy in a controlled environment, enhancing surgical precision, building confidence, and ultimately supporting better patient outcomes. Programmes offer certified training where applicable, in line with relevant regulatory and accreditation frameworks. Most programmes are delivered over one to three days, with intensive hands-on sessions running for up to eight hours per day.

The centre supports training across multiple surgical disciplines, including orthopaedics and spine, sports surgery, maxillofacial and reconstructive procedures.

“MedLab was established to advance surgical training through practical, experience-driven education that reflects real clinical environments,” said Dr. Bilal El-Yafawi, Chief Executive Officer of MedLab Training Institute. “This facility acts as an enabler to deliver structured, hands-on programmes that support the continuous development of healthcare professionals across the region.”

MedLab plans to further expand its programme portfolio and strengthen collaboration with healthcare institutions and industry partners, positioning the facility as a regional hub for advanced surgical training. The institute also aims to scale participant numbers and expand programme offerings over the next two to three years in line with growing market demand.

Dubai Science Park is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.