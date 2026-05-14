Customers in Saudi Arabia can now earn and redeem points across Majid Al Futtaim’s leading retail, entertainment and lifestyle brands through one seamless digital experience

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has officially launched SHARE in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, introducing its flagship rewards programme to one of the region’s most dynamic and digitally connected markets.

SHARE is Majid Al Futtaim’s digital destination for customers, a fully integrated commerce and loyalty ecosystem that connects shopping, dining, entertainment and lifestyle experiences into one seamless journey. Through the SHARE app, members can earn and redeem points, access exclusive offers, and unlock personalised rewards across the Group’s portfolio of brands and destinations.

With the launch in Saudi Arabia, customers can begin using SHARE across participating Majid Al Futtaim brands, including Carrefour, VOX Cinemas, Magic Planet, AllSaints, lululemon, THAT Concept Store, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, Crate & Barrel and additional lifestyle brands. At launch, members will be able to earn and spend points across more than 65 brands and over 15 participating retail destinations.

Darren Taylor, SVP SHARE Rewards and Customer Solutions, commented: “SHARE has evolved into far more than a rewards platform, it is our digital destination for customers, bringing together our brands, experiences and services into one connected ecosystem. Launching SHARE in Saudi Arabia marks an important step in how we create everyday value, deepen personalisation and build long‑term relationships with our customers. As SHARE continues to grow, it will unlock even more ways for people to earn, redeem and enjoy meaningful experiences across our portfolio.”

Customers can use their digital SHARE ID within the app to instantly earn points at participating locations, submit receipts from thousands of stores and restaurants across Majid Al Futtaim destinations, and access exclusive promotions tailored to their preferences. There is no need for a physical card, as the SHARE app provides a simple and convenient way to manage points, offers and account information from one place.

The Saudi launch also introduces a range of features designed to enhance the customer experience, including flexible payment options, including Buy Now, Pay Later through Tabby.

Additional capabilities are scheduled to roll out throughout 2026, including raffles, tiered membership benefits, cross-market points exchange, affiliate partnerships, gift cards and a co-branded credit card.

The launch reflects Majid Al Futtaim’s continued investment in digital innovation and customer experience, while strengthening its ability to connect customers with more rewarding experiences across every touchpoint.

Today, SHARE serves millions of members across the region and continues to evolve into a broader commerce ecosystem that combines loyalty, payments, offers and discovery in one intuitive platform. Customers in Saudi Arabia can download the SHARE app on App Store and Google Play Store and begin earning rewards immediately.