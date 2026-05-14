Dubai, UAE – Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the Middle East, has officially launched Money Insights, a fully integrated personal financial management capability within the Mashreq NEO mobile banking app. Serving over 1.5 million customers across the UAE, the new feature strengthens Mashreq’s digital banking proposition by delivering clear financial visibility to help customers better understand their spending, manage their finances more effectively, and make smarter, more confident decisions to save and grow.

By introducing a comprehensive, fully integrated money management tool at this scale, Mashreq is setting a new benchmark for insight-led digital banking. By embedding actionable financial insights directly into the mobile banking journey, the bank is redefining the customer experience through two core capabilities – Activity Tracker and Subscription Tracker – supported by intelligent nudges that deliver contextual, real-time financial insights within everyday interactions.

The Activity Tracker automatically categorises transactions across more than 40 spending categories, providing up to six months of visibility with month-on-month comparisons, personalised categorization, duplicate charge detection, and income and cash flow monitoring. Complementing this, the Subscription Tracker brings all recurring payments into a single dashboard, helping customers identify forgotten or overlapping subscriptions and understand their total monthly commitments. These tools empower customers to gain a clearer understanding of their spending, income, cash flows, and subscriptions, ultimately enhancing their financial awareness and enabling them to save and grow.

Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, commented: “The launch of Money Insights within our mobile app reflects our continued commitment to customer-centric digital innovation. As banking expectations evolve, customers are increasingly seeking easy-to-use tools that offer greater clarity, transparency, and control over their finances. With Money Insights, we are moving beyond transactions to deliver a proactive and insight-driven banking experience. By embedding intelligent financial insights for Mashreq NEO customers across the country, we are reinforcing our leadership in inclusive, digitally progressive banking.”

Commenting on the launch, Chiraag Jogia, Global Head of Customer Value Management, said: “Many customers know their account balance, but not always where their money goes. Money Insights changes that by delivering clear, practical visibility into spending, cash flow, and subscriptions, all within the everyday banking experience. By turning financial data into meaningful, actionable insights, we are empowering customers to build stronger financial habits and make smarter decisions with confidence. It’s been great to see it in action and to receive feedback from over 30,000 of our customers who have so far given Money Insights an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5.”

Aligned with Mashreq’s long-term digital vision, Money Insights serves as a scalable platform for future enhancements, paving the way for deeper personalisation, and increasingly intelligent financial experiences.