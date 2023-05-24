Doha, Qatar: Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the expansion of Prisma Access to a new Google Cloud region in Qatar to bring Zero Trust security to the hybrid workforce.

“As organisations adopt hybrid working practices and make the shift to cloud computing, they need to give employees direct and secure access to their data and applications across any device, location, and network,” said Tarek Abbas, Senior Director, Systems Engineering, Emerging Markets, Palo Alto Networks. “Our collaboration with Google Cloud combines the scale offered by its global network with the best-of-breed cybersecurity platforms from Palo Alto Networks, and this new Prisma Access location will bring Zero Trust security to the hybrid workforce throughout Qatar with the best performance and reliability in the industry.”

Purpose Built in the Cloud to Secure Today's Hybrid Workforce

This new location for Prisma Access allows Palo Alto Networks to leverage the hyperscale of Google Cloud technology to provide organisations in Qatar with domestic access to:

Superior cloud-delivered security to protect users, regardless of the location.

Increased service resiliency with a multi-cloud approach to delivering AI-powered innovation in SASE.

Exceptional user experience with the lowest latency in the industry.

Ghassan Kosta, Qatar Country Manager, Google Cloud, said: “We are delighted to have Palo Alto Networks expand its presence in Qatar with our new Doha cloud region, and we look forward to advancing the security offerings in the market that empower customers with a robust, secure, and resilient cloud environment.”

Investing in a Secure Future

Digital transformation, including the transition to hybrid work environments and cloud computing, is ushering in a new era of productivity and innovation for organisations throughout Qatar. However, this shift also expands the attack surface for cyber adversaries, which significantly increases the number of threats that organisations have to manage.

Palo Alto Networks is at the forefront of a new era in security, which is based on key Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 principles like least-privilege access, continuous trust verification, and continuous security inspection across all apps.

Prisma Access helps transform networking and security to deliver a true Zero Trust environment that supports both managed and unmanaged devices, while delivering consistent protections across the entire enterprise. Prisma Access from Palo Alto Networks is the only ZTNA 2.0 solution in the market that offers customers:

Least-privileged access – enables precise access control at the application and sub-application levels, independent of network constructs such as IP addresses and port numbers.

– enables precise access control at the application and sub-application levels, independent of network constructs such as IP addresses and port numbers. Continuous trust verification – after access is granted to an application, continuous trust assessment continues based on changes in device posture, user behaviour and application behaviour.

– after access is granted to an application, continuous trust assessment continues based on changes in device posture, user behaviour and application behaviour. Continuous security inspection – uses deep, continuous inspection of all application traffic, including for allowed connections, to help prevent threats, including zero-day threats.

– uses deep, continuous inspection of all application traffic, including for allowed connections, to help prevent threats, including zero-day threats. Protection of all data – provides consistent control of data across all applications, including private applications and SaaS applications, with a single data loss prevention (DLP) policy.

– provides consistent control of data across all applications, including private applications and SaaS applications, with a single data loss prevention (DLP) policy. Security for all applications – consistently protects all types of applications in use across the enterprise, including modern cloud-native applications, private legacy applications and SaaS applications.

Prisma Access is built in the cloud and scales elastically across a multi-cloud network backbone, delivering low latency and the highest level of performance, backed by industry-leading SLAs.

This announcement extends the partnership between Palo Alto Networks and Google Cloud to a new region in Qatar, where the two companies will continue to deepen their collaboration to help customers extend enterprise security everywhere.